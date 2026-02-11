4 nabbed for allegedly demolishing temple in Rawang

Selangor police chief Shazeli Kahar said a backhoe was also seized. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Police have arrested four men who allegedly tried to demolish a temple in Rawang, Selangor.

Selangor police chief Shazeli Kahar said an investigation found that the suspects had demolished part of the Hindu temple without holding any discussion with the temple management or informing the local authorities.

The police also seized a backhoe from the suspects, aged 26 to 39.

An investigation has been launched for mischief, causing damage to a place of worship, insult with intent to breach the peace, and criminal trespass.

“We ask members of the public not to speculate on the case and to remain rational. We also urge the public against making statements that can trigger racial or religious tensions, or disrupt public peace.

“We guarantee that the investigation will be held professionally, transparently and fairly, based on the law,” Shazeli said.

Malaysiakini reported that one of the suspects arrested was activist Tamim Dahri, who was among those behind the planned rally against so-called “illegal” houses of worship last Saturday.