DAP denies authorising anyone to hold party-hopping talks with Bersatu

DAP national organising secretary Khoo Poay Tiong said any attempts at political talks with Bersatu are made on a personal basis. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : No one has been authorised by DAP to represent the party in political talks with Bersatu, says the party’s national organising secretary Khoo Poay Tiong.

He said any such attempts to do so are made on a personal basis and do not represent the party’s official stance or policy.

Khoo’s statement came after a division chairman, Najmi Samsudin, was reported as saying several Bersatu leaders in Selangor had approached him about joining DAP.

Najimi was quoted by Utusan Malaysia as saying he would facilitate the entry of many Selangor Bersatu leaders and members into DAP to strengthen the party for the next general election.

However, Khoo said in a statement last night that DAP’s efforts to win Malay support would never depend on persuading members of other parties to hop parties.

He said the party would rely on obtaining support through its track record, service to the public and principles.