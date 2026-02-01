More calls for Muhyiddin to face disciplinary board

Muhyiddin Yassin was reported to have claimed that Bersatu and PAS had agreed to abolish the PN chairman’s post, a claim which PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man denied. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : Calls are mounting within Bersatu for party president Muhyiddin Yassin to be summoned before the disciplinary board.

Speaking to FMT, several divisional chiefs, including a recently sacked leader, stressed that party rules must apply equally to all members, regardless of rank or position.

“Is he not a party member? Although he is the president, he is still a member, and the rules apply to all,” said Gopeng division chief Ahmad Ishak.

Agreeing with Ahmad, Dungun division chief Abdul Aziz Ismail said Muhyiddin must undergo the same disciplinary process imposed on other members alleged to have breached party rules.

“It is not fair to other members if Muhyiddin is exempted from appearing before the disciplinary board. If an ordinary member had to be called in, so must he,” he said.

Earlier, Bersatu information chief Tun Faisal Ismail Aziz had said Muhyiddin should not face disciplinary action over claims that Bersatu and PAS had agreed to abolish the Perikatan Nasional chairman’s post.

Tun Faisal described the complaint against Muhyiddin, who stepped down as PN chairman on Jan 1, as baseless and misleading.

He attributed it to a misunderstanding of the party constitution and the governance processes within the coalition.

In a Facebook post, he added that the complaint, based on a leaked internal document, was taken out of context and could not constitute a charge of lying or misconduct.

Meanwhile, a former division leader criticised the apparent double standard, accusing Tun Faisal of further tarnishing the party’s image.

Mohd Faizal Asmar questioned why Muhyiddin should be exempt from investigation, drawing a comparison with his own dismissal, which he said was carried out without an opportunity to defend himself.

“When I was sacked along with six others, we were not called to face the board. We were simply dismissed,” the former Pengerang Bersatu chief said.

“But now we hear Tun Faisal saying there is no need for the president to be probed. Why not? He should be called up and must undergo the process. It is Tun Faisal who is making this party a laughing stock,” he said.

In a letter leaked to the public, Muhyiddin claimed that Bersatu and PAS had agreed to abolish the PN chairman’s post as part of the coalition’s restructuring during a Jan 16 meeting with PAS leaders.

He stated that the two parties had agreed on PN’s restructuring, with Bersatu heading the presidential council, and the executive committee to be led by PAS.

PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man, however, said the matter was not discussed at the meeting.

A senior Bersatu member, Hariz Faisal Ismail, has lodged a disciplinary complaint against Muhyiddin, alleging that the letter sent to the presidents of PN component parties was issued without proper approval and misused the party’s name, thereby damaging its credibility.