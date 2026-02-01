Expel Wan Fayhsal, suspension too lenient, says Bersatu Machang

Kamaruddin said the Machang MP had repeatedly shown disregard for party discipline, challenged the leadership and sowed confusion in the district.
“The decision to suspend him for one term is insufficient given the damage he has caused to the party, particularly to Machang Bersatu,” the New Straits Times reported him as saying today.
Kamaruddin also claimed Wan Fayhsal had maliciously lodged complaints against the division using falsified statutory declarations.
“We urge the disciplinary board to expedite action on all complaints lodged against him, especially those involving the alleged use of falsified declarations.”
Wan Fayhsal was suspended in October for violating the party’s constitution and code of conduct.
On Thursday, he had called for Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin to resign for claiming that Bersatu and PAS had agreed to abolish the top post in PN. The claim has been denied by PAS leaders.
Wan Fayhsal said Muhyiddin should take responsibility for his actions and resign, as he had smeared PN’s image and strained Bersatu’s ties with its allies, especially PAS.