Expel Wan Fayhsal, suspension too lenient, says Bersatu Machang

Machang Bersatu chief Kamaruddin Ab Kadir (left) accused Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal of lodging complaints using falsified statutory declarations.

PETALING JAYA : Bersatu’s Machang chief Kamaruddin Ab Kadir has urged the party to immediately expel Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal from Bersatu and Perikatan Nasional, saying that the latter’s one-term suspension was too lenient.

Kamaruddin said the Machang MP had repeatedly shown disregard for party discipline, challenged the leadership and sowed confusion in the district.

“The decision to suspend him for one term is insufficient given the damage he has caused to the party, particularly to Machang Bersatu,” the New Straits Times reported him as saying today.

Kamaruddin also claimed Wan Fayhsal had maliciously lodged complaints against the division using falsified statutory declarations.

“We urge the disciplinary board to expedite action on all complaints lodged against him, especially those involving the alleged use of falsified declarations.”

Wan Fayhsal was suspended in October for violating the party’s constitution and code of conduct.

On Thursday, he had called for Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin to resign for claiming that Bersatu and PAS had agreed to abolish the top post in PN. The claim has been denied by PAS leaders.

Wan Fayhsal said Muhyiddin should take responsibility for his actions and resign, as he had smeared PN’s image and strained Bersatu’s ties with its allies, especially PAS.