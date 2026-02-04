Bersatu-PAS ‘ceasefire’ fragile if key differences left unresolved, say analysts

The Perlis issue remains the most critical pain point in Perikatan Nasional which the opposition coalition must resolve quickly, says Azmi Hassan of Akademi Nusantara.

PETALING JAYA : The proposed political “ceasefire” between Bersatu and PAS will remain fragile unless both parties resolve their fundamental differences and address the recent political debacle in Perlis, say political analysts.

Rabi’ah Aminudin of International Islamic University of Malaysia (IIUM) said the two leading Perikatan Nasional components must iron out the differences in their political orientation and long-term objectives.

She said PAS appears to prioritise a long-term ideological vision, viewing politics as a vehicle to shape society according to Islamic principles, while Bersatu seems to be more focused on immediate electoral survival.

PAS, Rabi’ah said, has been consistent in its Islamic principles regardless of its affiliation with other parties, and has survived electoral setbacks without facing any existential crises.

“On the other hand, Bersatu was established out of political crisis, modelling itself after Umno. Its establishment was meant to capture the votes of disappointed Umno voters.

“These differences shape how they each approach alliances. If they can reconcile these differences, they may have a stronger alliance for the next election, but I foresee things will remain transactional and fragile for now,” she said.

On Feb 1, PAS assistant secretary-general Syahir Sulaiman called for a “ceasefire” between the two parties pending an immediate meeting of the Perikatan Nasional Supreme Council.

His remarks followed recent statements by Bersatu leaders on the PN chairmanship, which has been the subject of sniping since Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin stepped down from the role.

Bersatu information chief Tun Faisal Ismail Aziz welcomed the ceasefire call, but said PAS should apologise for accusations made against Bersatu in the Perlis menteri besar dispute.

Azmi Hassan of Akademi Nusantara said the Perlis issue remains the most critical pain point in the opposition coalition, and warned that failure to address it could prolong political instability.

He said PAS needs to soften its antagonism toward the Perlis government, now led by Bersatu’s Abu Bakar Hamzah, as it risks undermining broader cooperation within PN.

He also called on the two parties to resolve the PN chairmanship issue amicably, given scepticism in Muhyiddin’s camp over whether PAS can effectively lead the coalition.

“A compromise is necessary to secure continued backing from PN component parties such as Gerakan and the Malaysian Indian People’s Party.

“These two issues need to be settled before efforts can be made to fully restore cohesion between Bersatu and PAS within PN,” he said.