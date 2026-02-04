Boycott rally against ‘illegal’ temples, MIPP urges PAS, Bersatu

MIPP information chief Justin Prabakaran said skipping the rally would preserve the close cooperation within PN while ensuring national harmony, peace and security. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : The Malaysian Indian People’s Party (MIPP) has urged fellow Perikatan Nasional components PAS and Bersatu to boycott an upcoming rally against “illegal” houses of worship organised by an independent preacher.

MIPP information chief Justin Prabakaran said this was conveyed in an official letter to PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang and Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin as a proactive measure to ensure PN’s stability.

The letter was sent by MIPP president P Punithan, urging the party presidents to bar their leaders and members from taking part in the rally.

“This is aimed at preserving the close cooperation within PN while ensuring national harmony, peace and security,” Prabakaran told FMT.

MIPP had also written to Inspector-General of Police Khalid Ismail to ask the police to prevent the rally from going ahead.

Malaysiakini reported that a coalition of NGOs planned to hold a rally in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday to pressure authorities to take action against “illegal” houses of worship.

Dang Wangi police chief Sazalee Adam confirmed that the organisers had notified them about the event, which reportedly involves about 140 NGOs.

Prabakaran, who is also the MIPP Youth chief, had condemned assemblies and movements that exploit religious sentiment in ways that could threaten national harmony, peace, and stability.

He also said labelling houses of worship as “illegal” was irresponsible, especially as it touched on sensitive issues involving race, religion, and royalty.

Yesterday, Selangor PAS Youth chief Sukri Omar said there was no official order barring members from joining the rally, which will be held near the Sogo shopping complex in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday.