NGO urges Zamri to stop campaign against ‘illegal’ houses of worship

Independent preacher Zamri Vinoth is coordinating a movement against ‘illegal’ houses of worship.

PETALING JAYA : A rights group has called on independent preacher Zamri Vinoth to cease his campaign against what he describes as “illegal” houses of worship, following his move to notify the police about a peaceful protest against such sites this weekend.

In a statement, Pusat Komas said Hindu temples in Malaysia had long and complex histories built around estate workers and labourers, and that the issue must be approached with care, compassion and a conscious understanding of history.

Pusat Komas also said that while Malaysia had largely advanced from the racial segregation instilled by the country’s colonisers, it had faced painful episodes of communal tension fuelled by certain groups.

“Pusat Komas calls on all Malaysians to remain true to our nation’s founding principles and to reject… actors such as Zamri,” it said.

“Over the years, Malaysia has made progress in managing these historical and developmental disputes through local councils and state governments.

“Let us continue to pursue solutions through peaceful and co-existential approaches, recognising that this nation belongs equally to all its citizens.”

The NGO also urged Malaysians to “uphold rationality” and adhere to the principles of Rukun Negara.

Malaysiakini reported yesterday that a coalition of NGOs planned to hold a rally in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday to pressure authorities to take action against “illegal” houses of worship.

Dang Wangi district police chief Sazalee Adam confirmed that the organisers had notified the police about the event, which reportedly involves around 141 NGOs.