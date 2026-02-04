Man allegedly sets fire to brother-in-law’s flat

Cheras police chief Rosdi Daud said the case is being investigated under Section 436 of the Penal Code for mischief by fire. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Police have arrested a man who allegedly set fire to his brother-in-law’s flat yesterday after accusing him of interfering in his marriage.

Cheras police chief Rosdi Daud said the 34-year-old suspect was detained at about 11.25am, a few hours after the fire broke out at a unit at the People’s Housing Programme (PPR) project at Desa Tun Razak in Cheras.

Rosdi said the incident occurred at about 8.30am when the suspect, who is married to the victim’s younger sister, went to his brother-in-law’s flat after claiming that he wanted to collect some personal belongings.

“When the brother-in-law opened the door, the suspect shouted at him and accused him of being the cause of his marital problems.

“To avoid a confrontation, the victim allowed the suspect in to collect his items while the victim moved to the far end of the block’s staircase,” Bernama reported him as saying in a statement today.

Shortly afterwards, neighbours reported that the victim’s flat was on fire, prompting firemen to rush to the scene.

Rosdi said the fire was extinguished and no casualties were reported.

“A further check found that the suspect had a record for five criminal offences. A urine test showed he was positive for drugs,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 436 of the Penal Code for mischief by fire, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years’ imprisonment and a fine, and Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation.