Manhunt launched after foiled robbery at TTDI petrol station

A photofit of the suspect provided by police. (PDRM pic)

PETALING JAYA : Police are on the hunt for a male suspect who attempted to rob a woman while she was inflating her car tyres at a petrol station in Taman Tun Dr Ismail, Kuala Lumpur.

Brickfields police chief Hoo Chan Hook said the 25-year-old victim lodged a report on Sunday after the suspect, who was on a motorcycle, attempted to open her car door and snatch her bag.

Hoo said the complainant and her friend reacted quickly by preventing the suspect from opening the door, which led to a scuffle and the suspect punching the complainant on her hand and head.

He then fled the scene on his motorcycle.

In a statement, Hoo said the suspect’s motorcycle was fitted with a fake registration plate and that further investigations were ongoing to track him down.

The case is being investigated under Section 394 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt in attempting to commit a robbery, which is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a fine or whipping, upon conviction.