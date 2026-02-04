Suspects in Klang, Banting shootings identified, say cops

Selangor police chief Shazeli Kahar said collaborative efforts with the Bukit Aman criminal investigation department have yielded substantial intelligence. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Police have identified the suspects involved in the recent shootings in Klang and Banting, says Selangor police chief Shazeli Kahar.

However, he said the cases might not necessarily be resolved through arrests or official charges in court.

“There are other legal avenues available, based on the available evidence,” he was quoted as saying by Sinar Harian at the Selangor police headquarters today.

Shazeli also said that the ongoing investigation limited the information that could be released to the public.

“All I can say is that the public should trust the police,” he said.

Shazeli said collaborative efforts with the Bukit Aman criminal investigation department had yielded substantial intelligence.

“We’ve received a lot of information with the help of Bukit Aman, which has a wider reach,” he said.

On Jan 4, a man was shot dead at a fast food restaurant in Banting. Another was shot dead by two people on a motorcycle in Taman Wangsa, Klang, in the early morning of Jan 7.

Former Klang MP Charles Santiago claimed last month that Klang residents were living in fear due to a series of shootings in the area, and were venturing out of their homes with caution both day and night.

The New Straits Times reported him as saying the violence suggested a renewed escalation linked to gang turf wars and the settling of old scores, involving several well-known gangs operating under numerical identities.