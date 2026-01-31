Techno-Huffaz: bridging faith and technical skills

Techno-Huffaz students at a Quran completion (khatam) event at Politeknik Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah.

PETALING JAYA : Questions often arise about the place of young huffaz, or those who memorise the Quran, in an increasingly skills-driven economy. The government’s Techno-Huffaz programme offers a compelling answer.

Part of an initiative which combines technical and vocational education and training with tahfiz education, the programme bridges the gap between religious education and employability after recognising the limited technical exposure among huffaz.

First launched in 2017, it enables tahfiz students to enrol in diploma-level courses such as civil engineering, mechanical engineering, electrical engineering and business at selected polytechnics.

Operating under the polytechnic and community college education department, the initiative is supported by the higher education ministry and aligned with the National Tahfiz Education Policy 2016, which aims to integrate religious education with academic and professional pathways.

Muhammad Luqman.

Muhammad Luqman, a lecturer at Politeknik Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah, said the programme focuses on cultivating both technical skills and Quran memorisation among huffaz, in a balance “essential to producing capable and employable graduates”.

Although the programme remains modest in scale, its impact has been encouraging.

“We have received a positive response from the community. Over the past few years, more than 100 applications have been submitted for the programme,” Luqman told FMT.

Pursuing dual excellence

For Techno-Huffaz student Nur Ilham Sabrina, who is pursuing a diploma in business studies at Politeknik Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah, the programme has a unique advantage in allowing students to develop in two distinct fields simultaneously.

Nur Ilham Sabrina.

“As a Techno-Huffaz student, I can contribute in a more holistic way. I can be involved in business to help advance the economy while also teaching people the basics of the Quran,” she said.

Mechanical engineering student Muhammad Nuh Hambali believes mastering both religious and technical disciplines prepares students to be more versatile.

“For example, I can work in the technical field during the day and take on religious responsibilities, such as serving as a tarawih or rawatib imam, at night,” he said.

Muhammad Nuh Hambali.

Muhammad Nuh expressed hope that Techno-Huffaz students would be given broader opportunities without being underestimated.

“I hope the community will not look down on tahfiz students. We are strengthening our identity in spiritual fields such as the Quran and religion, while at the same time developing technical knowledge and essential life skills,” he added.

As Malaysia continues to strengthen its skilled workforce, programmes like Techno-Huffaz demonstrate that faith and modern skills can go hand in hand, shaping a generation that contributes with both capable hands and grounded hearts.