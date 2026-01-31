Dance with dogs and do good at The Dance Pulse this CNY

Ani (left) and Magic can’t wait to meet you at ‘Downward Dog Dance Day – CNY Edition’. (Vivian Chan pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : This Chinese New Year, This Chinese New Year, The Dance Pulse – a KL-based studio where passion meets movement – is inviting the community to come together for “Downward Dog Dance Day – CNY Edition”.

This fun, family-friendly event promises an afternoon that will blend dance, wellness and kindness into one joyful package. Think of it as a half-day happiness boost: part dance party, part wellness hangout, and part “aww so cute” opportunity!

More importantly, it’s an event with heart: 100% of proceeds from ticket sales go to animal shelters, so every stretch and step you take helps furkids in need. And yes, true to the name “Downward Dog Dance Day”, dogs are part of the magic. In fact, one of the doggos onsite is actually NAMED Magic!

Participants will get to meet the studio’s beloved mascots – Magic and Ani – who will be around to brighten the day, pop into photos, and quietly remind everyone that life is better when there’s a little tail-wagging energy in the room. So be prepared to mingle, laugh, sweat, and squeal happily when Ani and Magic make their rounds.

Speaking with FMT Lifestyle, The Dance Pulse founder Vivian Chan shared that the day is designed to be easy, welcoming and uplifting. With activities, games and snacks galore, you can enjoy the afternoon at your own pace and leave feeling better than when you arrived.

The day’s lineup is as follows:

1pm – Registration and games

1.30pm – Yoga with Shereen Hew

2.30pm – Modern dance with Vivian

3.30pm – K-pop with Sofie Tiu

4.20pm to 4.30pm – Picture time!

The Dance Pulse founder Vivian Chan has over 20 years of experience teaching dance, specialising in contemporary, lyrical and jazz. (Vivian Chan pic)

A quick note for pet lovers: as much as the studio would love to meet everyone’s furkids, sadly there won’t be enough room for a full doggy gathering. But Chan – who is Ani and Magic’s human – reassures you there will be more than enough doggy love, furry hugs and Golden Retriever energy to go around!

Spots are limited, so early booking is encouraged. And if you cannot attend but would still like to help, donations are warmly welcomed, too. Every contribution, big or small, helps support animals who deserve a safer, kinder start to the Lunar New Year.

This event is sponsored by Notti, a homegrown super-premium pet food brand. Participants can get their hands on two flavours of slow-baked kibbles and a bag of treats in their goodie bag.

The heart behind the Pulse

This event is a lovely reflection of what The Dance Pulse, which Chan opened in 2018, stands for: a space where movement feels welcoming, expressive and fun rather than intimidating, while bringing a little light and cheer to one and all.

A teacher with over 20 years of experience specialising in contemporary, lyrical and jazz, Chan shares her love for dance with people from all walks of life.

For her, The Dance Pulse is about embracing who you truly are in a safe and inclusive space, connecting with yourself, and being a part of the supportive community here.

So, on Feb 22, come for the dance, stay for the dogs, and leave knowing you’ve done something meaningful.

(The Dance Pulse pic)

‘Downward Dog Dance Day – CNY Edition’

When:

Sunday, Feb 22

Where:

The Dance Pulse

D-03-08, Segambut Bahagia,

1, Jalan 1/38a, M-avenue,

51200 Kuala Lumpur

(For location, click here)

Tickets: RM120 per person

To book your spot, kindly make payment to Alliance Bank account 14194 001 008 9506 (Pulse Dance Academy). Then WhatsApp your receipt with your name to 016-215 1052.

Find out more about The Dance Pulse via its website, as well as on Facebook and Instagram.