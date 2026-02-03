Bajau Laut people through the eyes of young filmmakers

The documentary ‘Jom Kita Ke Laut: Itui Suli-Suli Bajau!’ gives viewers an intimate look at the life of the Bajau Laut community in Omadal Island, Sabah. (Fat Bidin pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : Cinematic talent can be found anywhere – even on a quiet, remote Sabahan island in the middle of the Celebes Sea.

This idea lies at the heart of “Jom Kita Ke Laut: Itui Suli-Suli Bajau!” (Bajau for “Let’s Go to the Sea: These Are Stories of the Bajau”), a new documentary offering viewers an intimate look into the heart of the Bajau Laut community on Omadal Island, Sabah.

Early last year, local filmmakers Fat Bidin Media, working with NGO and alternative learning centre Iskul Sama diLaut Omadal, conducted a series of filmmaking workshops for youths from the local community.

From the pool of participants, three youths were selected as junior directors. They would be mentored by a professional film crew as they made a feature documentary about themselves.

The result? A sincere and powerful film that captures the everyday lives, dreams and struggles of these Bajau youths themselves.

The film celebrated its Kuala Lumpur premiere at TGV Cinemas 1 Utama on Jan 28, to a packed hall of about 250 attendees. Its three junior directors also made an appearance via Zoom!

The documentary is co-directed by junior directors Shima (left), Didi (centre) and Bilkuin. (Fat Bidin pic)

“Jom Kita Ke Laut: Itui Suli-Suli Bajau!” is directed by Zan Azlee and presented by Fat Bidin in collaboration with Daily Dose Pictures, with Sheril A Bustaman as producer and Kuman Pictures as distributor.

Relayed in documentary style, the film unfolds as a slice-of-life portrait of the vibrant Bajau Laut world of boats, stilted houses, and daily rhythms shaped by the sea.

Viewers are brought directly into the world of the three young filmmakers, typical 19- to 20-year-olds.

Sweet-natured Shima assists at the community’s health centre, doing her best to tend to a mother and her baby.

Optimistic Didi, a half-Iban, half-Bajau girl born in Sarawak, helps out at her family’s sundry shop.

Thorn among the roses Bilkuin, passionate about teaching, has dreams of becoming a viral TikTok star someday.

A typical night time meal is captured on film by the junior filmmakers. (Fat Bidin pic)

The community on Omadal Island, perched above shimmering azure waters, is captured on film with striking beauty. Yet the documentary resists romanticising island life, as the filmmakers speak candidly about the challenges the community faces.

Statelessness and limited access to healthcare are persistent issues, while social problems such as glue-sniffing also haunt the island. A moment when Bilkuin shares a personal story at a burial area is a poignant highlight of the film.

Despite these hardships, the hope, creativity, and dedication of the three young filmmakers shine through, ultimately lending the 72-minute documentary an uplifting tone.

Director Zan Azlee said that it had been a joy to visit Omadal Island and work with the three young filmmakers. He believed each of them had the talent and potential to succeed, and wished them the very best for their futures.

Cinema screenings of “Jom Kita Ke Laut: Itui Suli-Suli Bajau!” are planned for April this year. The director added that his team was currently embarking on a mission called “Jom Kita Ke Panggung” an initiative to encourage people to buy cinema tickets to watch their film on the big screen.

Zan also hoped the film would be approved under the Mandatory Screening Scheme (SWT), which mandates Malaysian cinemas to screen approved local or joint-venture films for 14 consecutive days, typically in their largest hall. An earlier application under the scheme was rejected, with no explanation given.

“Without SWT clearance, it will be difficult for this documentary to compete against blockbusters and bigger films,” Zan told FMT Lifestyle.

“This film is a labour of love. I believe all Malaysians should see it, as it gives us a look into a community many of us know little about.”

For more information on ‘Jom Kita Ke Laut: Itui Suli-Suli Bajau’, visit Fat Bidin’s website.