Chinese New Year traditions shaped closer to home

Families come together for a reunion dinner, a central tradition of Chinese New Year celebrations. (Envato Elements pic)

PETALING JAYA : Across homes, offices and public spaces, Chinese New Year celebrations across the globe carry a distinct local rhythm – one influenced by shared workplaces, regional adaptations and decades of living side by side.

In Malaysia, Chinese New Year is not simply inherited. It has evolved.

Tossing yee sang – the higher, the better – brings prosperity in the coming year. (Envato Elements pic)

A toss that was born in the region

The festive season often starts with the familiar sight of freshly shredded vegetables, raw fish and colourful crackers arranged on a round table.

Yee sang, also known as lou hei, has become synonymous with the festive season. Yet the dish was popularised in Malaysia and Singapore in the 1960s, rather than passed down as an ancient tradition from China.

As chopsticks lift the salad high into the air, diners call out auspicious phrases for prosperity, success and good health. The higher the toss, the greater the fortune, according to popular belief.

What began as a regional creation is now one of the most recognisable rituals of the season – whether at home in family dining rooms or corporate banquet halls.

Ang pows are exchanged during Chinese New Year as a symbol of goodwill and prosperity. (Envato Elements pic)

Ang pow beyond childhood

Beyond the dining table, another familiar custom carries its own Malaysian nuance.

The ang pow is often associated with children, but locally, the practice extends further.

Adults frequently receive ang pow as well – from employers, younger relatives or even colleagues and friends. In offices, the exchange has become a customary way of marking the festive season and sharing goodwill.

The emphasis is less about age and more about intention. Ang pow symbolises luck and blessings for the year ahead, whether given across a family dinner table or handed out at a company open house.

Chinese New Year comedies are often replayed annually in many Malaysian homes during the festive season. (1MDb pics)

Laughter as a good omen

In many Malaysian households, Chinese New Year programming is rarely solemn.

Comedy films, variety specials and festive programmes dominate the schedule, becoming as much a part of the celebration as reunion dinners.

The blockbusters released during this period are often filled with slapstick humour, exaggerated action sequences and familiar ensemble casts – replayed year after year, quoted across living rooms long after the credits roll.

The preference for light-hearted entertainment is tied to the belief that sadness or tears at the start of the year may bring misfortune. Laughter, instead, is encouraged as a way of welcoming the months ahead with optimism.

A lion dance performance is believed to usher in good fortune during the festive season. (Moganraj Villavan @ FMTLifestyle)

Lions, dragons and shared spaces

Lion and dragon dances remain a familiar sight throughout the country during the festive period.

From shoplot openings to large commercial centres, the performances are believed to usher in good fortune and drive away negative energy.

The drumbeats draw crowds not only from the Chinese community, but from Malaysians of all backgrounds.

Mandarin oranges stacked neatly in homes and storefronts, red couplets pasted on doors and glowing lanterns overhead complete the visual language of the season.

These symbols, while rooted in tradition, now unfold in shared public spaces – reflecting how Chinese New Year continues to adapt within Malaysia’s multicultural landscape.