Chinese dishes, Malay touch for Kongsi Raya

PETALING JAYA : As Malaysians usher in festive seasons that increasingly overlap on the calendar, the phrase “Kongsi Raya” feels more relevant than ever.

A catchy slogan to convey the merging of Chinese New Year and Hari Raya celebrations, it reflects what happens in homes, kopitiams and hotel buffets across the country – recipes evolve, ingredients are adapted, and traditions are reshaped so everyone can pull up a chair at the same table.

From yee sang to bak kut teh, classic Chinese dishes are finding halal-friendly interpretations without losing their essence.

Here’s how some favourites are being given the halal touch.

No Chinese New Year celebration is complete without the colourful toss of yee sang. (Envato Elements pic)

1. Yee Sang

This Chinese New Year staple typically features thinly sliced raw fish, most commonly salmon, paired with shredded vegetables and a sweet-tangy plum sauce.

Families gather around the table to toss the ingredients high in the air, symbolising prosperity and abundance – the higher the toss, the more prosperity you are welcoming into your life.

What many may not know is that yee sang actually originated from Seremban. In the 1940s, Loke Ching Fatt adapted China’s yusheng, a dish introduced to Malaya by Cantonese and Hokkien immigrants in the 1800s, into the version Malaysians recognise today.

Halal variation:

To make the dish accessible to Muslim diners, halal-certified salmon is used, or the raw fish is replaced with smoked duck. The sauces are prepared using seafood-based ingredients such as lime juice, chilli and plum sauce, ensuring they are halal-compliant.

The result? The same festive flourish and flavourful balance of sweet, sour and spicy – minus any non-halal elements.

Few dishes stir up as much loyalty as a plate of smoky char kuey teow. (Envato Elements pic)

2. Char Kuey Teow

This classic rendition is cooked with lard for aroma, Chinese sausage (lap cheong) and pork-based oil, giving the noodles its distinctive richness and depth.

Although the name of the dish is Hokkien, char kuey teow is closely associated with the Teochew community and is believed to have originated in Chaozhou, Guangdong, China.

Halal variation:

In halal versions, chicken or beef replaces pork, and vegetable oil takes the place of lard. Halal-certified soy sauce and sambal are used to retain the bold, savoury kick that defines the dish.

Despite the substitutions, the hallmark “wok hei” – that elusive breath of the wok – remains the benchmark of a good plate.

Dim sum is less a dish and more a ritual – a leisurely affair of tea and bite-sized delights. (Envato Elements pic)

3. Dim Sum

Popular items include pork siew mai, char siew pau and other pork-based dumplings and buns, traditionally served in bamboo steamers.

Oftentimes, dim sum is served in threes. The number three symbolises harmony in Chinese culture, and is also a practical portion size for sharing without waste.

Halal variation:

Halal dim sum menus swap pork for chicken or beef. Chicken siew mai, prawn dumplings (har gow), and beef or chicken pau are now widely available in Muslim-friendly restaurants and hotels.

The variety remains, and so does the communal spirit of sharing small plates around a lazy Susan.

Literally meaning ‘meat bone tea’, bak kut teh is prized for its robust herbal broth. (Envato Elements pic)

4. Bak Kut Teh

The original dish features pork ribs simmered for hours in a broth infused with Chinese herbs, producing a strong, aromatic and slightly medicinal flavour.

Interestingly, the first proper bak kut teh restaurant in Malaysia opened in the mid-1940s in Klang, at Lee Boon Teh’s Kedai Makanan Teck Teh – cementing the town’s reputation as the dish’s local stronghold.

Halal variation:

Halal interpretations use chicken or beef ribs while retaining the same halal-approved Chinese herbs. The soup is often lighter and less fatty but still comforting and fragrant.

Served with rice and condiments, it continues to be a hearty crowd-pleaser.

Simple yet versatile, fried rice is a staple in Malaysian Chinese eateries. (Freepik pic)

5. Fried Rice

Yangzhou fried rice typically includes pork char siew and is fried in lard for added richness.

Halal variation:

Halal versions replace pork with chicken, beef or seafood. Instead of pork fat, eggs provide the dish with its satisfying richness. In many Malay and Chinese food outlets, it is known as “Nasi Goreng Cina”.

The ingredients may differ, but the comfort factor remains the same.

Local theories suggest the word “Cina” in “Nasi Goreng Cina” is an acronym for “Chilli Not Available” – a tongue-in-cheek nod to its milder profile compared to spicier Malay-style fried rice.

Food has always been one of Malaysia’s most powerful bridges.

By adapting traditional Chinese dishes to suit halal requirements, chefs and home cooks are not diluting heritage – they are expanding it.

In the spirit of Kongsi Raya, the shared table becomes a symbol of something deeper: respect, understanding and the uniquely Malaysian ability to blend flavours, faiths and festivities into one harmonious spread.