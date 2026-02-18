Nancy vows to enhance social support centres after Kuantan murder-suicide

Women, family, and community development minister Nancy Shukri said her ministry will intensify promotion of local social support centres to ensure accessibility for those struggling with mental health distress.

PETALING JAYA : Women, family, and community development minister Nancy Shukri has pledged to strengthen the role of local social support centres (PSSS) to assist individuals experiencing emotional distress following the Kuantan murder-suicide.

Describing the incident as heartbreaking, Nancy said cases involving the killing of family members are increasingly worrying, with at least six reported since January this year, Berita Harian reported.

“The Kuantan case is still under police investigation, but we have been informed that emotional distress due to unemployment may have contributed to the incident.

“Following the growing number of cases linked to mental and emotional strain, expanding counselling services through PSSS more widely has become an urgent priority for us,” she told reporters after an event in Kuching last night.

She added that the ministry will intensify promotion of the centres to ensure accessibility for those struggling with mental health distress, while also raising awareness so communities are more attentive to the well-being of neighbours and others around them.

Nancy said between October 2021 and December 2025, a total of 156,033 cases were handled and resolved through PSSS, with the majority involving emotional distress.

“We must be more sensitive towards those facing emotional difficulties, whether by offering advice or reporting the matter so that professionals, including counsellors, can step in to help,” she said.

In the Kuantan case, police said the 32-year-old suspect is believed to have murdered his wife, 28, mother, 55, and two young daughters, with a sharp weapon — believed to be a knife — before turning the weapon on himself.

The bodies of the man, woman and their children were found in a bedroom, while his mother’s body was discovered in the kitchen of the single-storey terraced house.

Pahang police chief Yahaya Othman said police have not ruled out money trouble as the motive behind the murder-suicide, adding that investigations are ongoing from multiple angles.