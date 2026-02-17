Pahang sultan expresses grief over tragic Cherating family murder

The Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, said the tragic murder in Cherating today was deeply shocking as it involved an entire family. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : The Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, has expressed profound grief and disappointment over the tragic incident in Cherating in which a man allegedly killed his family and himself today.

The Pahang ruler described the incident as deeply shocking as it involved an entire family.

In a Bernama report, the sultan urged the public to remain vigilant regarding behavioural changes in those around them.

“This should not have happened,” he said.

“As Pahang’s ruler, I advise the public to remain cautious and observant of those showing such tendencies … that should not be disregarded.”

Al-Sultan Abdullah also encouraged the public to pray for the victims.

Earlier today, Pahang police chief Yahaya Othman said a 32-year-old man allegedly murdered his wife, 28, his mother, 55, and two young daughters with a sharp weapon before turning it on himself.

The bodies of the man, his wife, and their children were found in a bedroom, while his mother’s body was discovered in the kitchen of the single-storey terrace house along Lorong Cherating Damai, Kuantan.

Yahaya added that the suspect’s 15-year-old younger brother was at home when he heard a commotion and made the shocking discovery.

The man had resigned from his job in Selangor last month and started his new job in Kuantan just a week ago. Police are investigating whether money problems triggered the incident.