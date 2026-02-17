Cops not ruling out money troubles in Kuantan murder-suicide

Police taking the bodies of the deceased from the house along Lorong Cherating Damai, Kuantan, to Hospital Tengku Ampuan Afzan for a post-mortem. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Police have not ruled out money trouble as the motive of a murder-suicide that left five people, including two children, dead in Kuantan this morning.

Yahaya Othman.

Pahang police chief Yahaya Othman said they were investigating various angles, Sinar Harian reported.

He said the suspect had only recently begun working in Kuantan and was living with his wife, two children — aged three and four — his three siblings and his mother at her home.

“We are still investigating the motive and we have not ruled out financial difficulties as a motive,” he was quoted as saying.

Yahaya also said they had found no record of the suspect suffering from any mental health issues.

Earlier today, Yahaya said the 32-year-old suspect is believed to have murdered his wife, 28, mother, 55, and two daughters, with a sharp weapon — believed to be a knife — before turning the weapon on himself.

The bodies of the man, woman and their children were found in a bedroom, while his mother’s body was discovered in the kitchen of the single-storey terraced house.

Yahaya said the suspect’s 15-year-old younger brother was at home when he heard a commotion and subsequently made the shocking discovery.

Separately, in a statement, the prime minister’s political secretary, Ahmad Farhan Fauzi, expressed his condolences to the victims’ family.

He said he had gone to the forensic department at Hospital Tengku Ampuan Afzan to obtain the latest reports from the authorities and urged the public to respect the family’s privacy.