Iran holds memorial for thousands killed in recent protests

Women hold photos of slain persons during a memorial ceremony marking the 40th day of mourning for victims of “terrorism” killed in the recent anti-government protests in Iran. (AFP pic)

TEHRAN : Iranian authorities on Tuesday held a commemoration ceremony in Tehran for thousands of people killed during the recent unrest that followed nationwide protests over the rising cost of living.

The memorial, held at the Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla mosque, marked the 40th day since the deaths, in line with Shiite mourning tradition.

Crowds carried Iranian flags and portraits of those killed as nationalist songs played and chants of “Death to America” and “Death to Israel” echoed through the venue.

Protests erupted in late December before expanding into nationwide anti-government demonstrations that peaked on Jan 8 and 9.

Tehran has acknowledged that more than 3,000 people died during the unrest, including members of the security forces and bystanders, attributing the violence to “terrorist acts.”

Authorities say the protests began peacefully before turning into “foreign-instigated riots” involving killings and vandalism, which they blamed on the United States and Israel.

International organisations have put the toll far higher. The US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) says more than 7,000 people were killed, most of them protesters.

Senior officials, including First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref and Revolutionary Guards commander Esmail Qaani, attended the ceremony.

“Those who supported rioters and terrorists are criminals and will face the consequences,” Qaani said, according to Tasnim news agency.

On Friday, Iran said it had established a fact-finding committee to investigate the unrest, while authorities pledged swift trials for those involved in the violence.

State television has in recent weeks aired what it described as interrogation sessions with suspects accused of armed attacks on public property and security personnel.

Tuesday’s event coincided with a second round of nuclear negotiations between Iran and the United States in Geneva, amid heightened tensions after Washington deployed an aircraft carrier group to the Middle East following Iran’s crackdown on the protests.