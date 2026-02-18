Autopsies of remaining Kuantan murder-suicide victims to conclude today

The post-mortem examinations for the suspect and his wife were conducted at the Hospital Tengku Ampuan Afzan in Kuantan, Pahang, yesterday.

PETALING JAYA : The post-mortem of the remaining three victims of the alleged murder-suicide in Kuantan is expected to conclude after 1pm.

According to Harian Metro, the body of one of the toddlers was sent for an autopsy this morning at Hospital Tengku Ampuan Afzan today.

It is understood that post-mortem examinations on her, her older sister and 55-year-old grandmother began at about 8.45am today.

Their bodies are expected to be laid to rest at the Cerating Muslim Cemetery later this afternoon.

The children’s father’s body was sent for a post-mortem at 4pm yesterday, while their mother’s remains were examined at 8.30pm last night.

According to the police, initial investigations indicate that the 32-year-old man is believed to have injured his wife, 28, his mother, and two daughters, aged three and four, with a sharp weapon, suspected to be a knife, before turning the weapon on himself.

The five family members were found dead at a house in Lorong Cerating Damai, Kuantan yesterday morning.

Police have not ruled out money trouble as the motive of the alleged murder-suicide.

Pahang police chief Yahaya Othman said the man had moved back to his family home about a month ago after resigning from his job in Selangor and had only begun working in Kuantan a week ago.