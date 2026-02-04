Hemsworth, Heathcliff and horror heat up cinemas this February

Which films are you looking forward to the most this month?

Chinese New Year is almost here, and if you’re not hitting the road, why not hit the cinemas instead?

Perfect for Valentine’s dates, solo downtime, or catching up with friends, February’s line-up of films is packed with everything from sizzling romance to edge-of-your-seat thrillers.

Here are seven of the most anticipated films hitting screens this month.

1. ‘With Love’ (Feb 6)

Tamil cinema starts February on a softer note. “With Love”, directed by newcomer Madhan in his first feature, stars Abishan Jeevinth, making his debut as a lead actor after turning heads as a director with last year’s hit “Tourist Family”, alongside Anaswara Rajan.

The teaser hints at a modern love story about real-world relationship twists, following the unexpected connection and emotional honesty between two very different souls navigating life’s messier side.

Backed by a soundtrack from Sean Roldan, it’s the perfect film to warm up cinema lovers early in the month.

2. ‘Wuthering Heights’ (Feb 12)

For fans of literature-inspired cinema, “Wuthering Heights” is a bold new adaptation of Emily Brontë’s classic 1847 novel.

Academy Award-winning filmmaker Emerald Fennell writes, directs and produces the film with Margot Robbie as Catherine Earnshaw and Jacob Elordi as Heathcliff.

The film has already sparked online chatter for its daring creative choices, including casting and its sensual, atmospheric tone that leans into obsession and emotional destruction.

Backed by a moody Charli XCX soundtrack and striking visuals of the Yorkshire moors, it’s more intense than your typical Valentine’s rom-com.

3. ‘Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die’ (Feb 12)

Every so often a film comes along that’s just thoroughly creative – and you can tell from the curiosity-piquing title alone.

“Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die” is a sci‑fi action-adventure comedy from director Gore Verbinski, best known for “The Ring” and “Pirates of the Caribbean”.

It stars Sam Rockwell as a scruffy time‑traveller from the future who bursts into a Los Angeles diner and insists the patrons are humanity’s last hope against a rogue AI apocalypse.

Having premiered at Fantastic Fest 2025, the film is already earning strong critical buzz.

4. ‘The Mortuary Assistant’ (Feb 13)

Who says Valentine’s week has to be romantic? Sometimes, a heart-racing horror does the trick.

“The Mortuary Assistant” brings the best-selling horror video game to life, with Jeremiah Kipp directing Willa Holland, and Paul Sparks as her mysterious mentor.

The story follows a young woman working the night shifts at a funeral home, where embalming the dead gradually turns into something far more sinister.

As supernatural occurrences escalate, the line between reality and hallucination begins to blur. Creepy, unsettling, and perfect for anyone who prefers chills over candlelit dinners.

5. ‘Blades of the Guardians’ (Feb 17)

Landing during the Chinese New Year box-office window, “Blades of the Guardians” is an action-packed epic the whole family can enjoy.

Directed by martial-arts legend Yuen Woo‑ping, whose choreography defined classics from “The Matrix” to “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon”, the film follows the formidable escort Daoma (Wu Jing) on a perilous mission to deliver the most-wanted fugitive to Chang’an, sparking a deadly chase with rival factions.

Uniting four generations of action stars, Nicholas Tse, Jet Li, Tony Leung Ka‑fai, Zhang Jin and more, and filmed in the deserts of Xinjiang with real horseback chases and close-quarters combat, the movie promises to be a truly spectacular cinematic experience.

6. ‘Crime 101’ (Feb 26)

If you thought Hulk and Thor were buddies, think again. Crime 101 is a tightly wound thriller built around a cat-and-mouse game between meticulous jewel thief Chris Hemsworth and a relentless detective played by Mark Ruffalo.

Written and directed by Bart Layton and adapted from Don Winslow’s acclaimed novella, the story follows Hemsworth’s Mike Davis as his high-stakes robberies along Los Angeles’ iconic 101 Freeway, draw the detective ever closer.

Boasting a loaded cast including Halle Berry, Barry Keoghan and Monica Barbaro, it’s one of February’s most talked-about films.

7. ‘Scream 7’ (Feb 26)

Some franchises refuse to die – just when you think it’s safe to answer the phone, Ghostface returns.

The seventh instalment continues the series’ tradition of mocking horror tropes while delivering brutal slasher thrills. This time, legacy characters collide with a new generation of victims.

Directed by franchise veteran Kevin Williamson, the film promises fresh blood, higher stakes, and plenty of callbacks for long-time fans.