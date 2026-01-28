Kuyen turns iconic cartoons into collectible art

These art toy replicas of Keluang Man and Ujang were created by Raja Mohd Azreen Raja Azahan, better known as Kuyen. (Semol Studio pics)

KUALA LUMPUR : For many Malaysians who grew up in the early 1990s, comic characters like Ujang and animated superheroes such as Keluang Man were inseparable from childhood. Their humour, mischief and everyday adventures reflected local life and carried a distinctly Malaysian identity.

More than three decades later, those familiar figures are being given new life – this time as collectible art toys.

That revival is driven by 37-year-old Raja Mohd Azreen Raja Azahan, better known as Kuyen, who has reimagined the iconic characters as three-dimensional art pieces through his Melaka-based Semol Studio.

“These figurines are not just toys for children, but collectibles for adults who grew up with these characters,” he told Bernama.

A graphic design graduate, Kuyen left his job at an esports company in 2023 to focus full-time on 3D art. His studio has since been entrusted with producing official art toys for two beloved local characters – Keluang Man and Ujang.

The Keluang Man project began in the middle of last year, when the intellectual property (IP) owner approached him to explore the idea of turning the animated hero and his sidekick Tiongman into physical figures.

“The main challenge was in translating the visual identity of the characters into physical form without losing the traits fans recognise,” Kuyen reflected.

The figures were announced on social media to overwhelming response. Launched at the Malaysia Creative Arts and TVET Festival in October, collectors queued early to purchase the limited-edition items.

Only 50 units of each character were produced, priced at RM175 per set.

Kuyen (right) with cartoonist Ujang, who approached the younger artist directly to request miniature replicas of the Ujang and Atuk characters (Semol Studio pics)

Kuyen also recreated Ujang and Atuk, carefully referencing the original illustrations to preserve their expressions and personalities. The limited-edition figures sold out during a recent exhibition at the National Art Gallery.

Kuyen handled the entire production process – from digital sculpting and resin printing to hand painting and finishing – while marketing and sales were managed by the IP owner, Ibrahim Anon aka Ujang himself.

“Honestly, I was very surprised but also extremely excited,” Kuyen expressed. “I never imagined that I would be approached by both IP owners, especially since my studio was barely a year old. It also brought back my childhood memories.”

For him, however, the appeal goes beyond nostalgia. “This is not just about creating collectibles – it’s about preserving local pop culture in a form that still speaks to today’s generation.”

He added that art toys can bridge the gap between those who grew up with local comics and younger audiences drawn to contemporary visual art.

Asked about his journey, Kuyen shared that his foray into art toys began during the pandemic, when he started modifying Gundam models at home. He later moved into 3D-printed miniatures and commissioned works.

Today, Semol Studio operates from his home, with the artist himself overseeing every stage of production, assisted by his wife. He has also begun creating original characters, such as Benjo, inspired by his young son.

Semol Studio operates out of Kuyen’s home, where he makes miniatures including these replicas of Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Dr Hasmah Ali. (Semol Studio pics)

Addressing the perception that art toys are expensive, Kuyen said their value lies in the painstaking, handmade process behind each piece. Each figure begins with sketches and turnaround drawings before being digitally sculpted using specialised software.

The designs are then resin-printed, cured, sanded, primed, and finally hand-painted.

“Projects like this leave no room for mistakes. A single error means starting all over again,” said Kuyen, who has produced thousands of figures to date.

With orders coming in from as far as Brunei and the Philippines, he believes the response proves Malaysian creative works can compete internationally.

“Collectors want to see and feel the quality themselves,” he concluded. “That’s when they understand what goes into each piece.”

Follow Semol Studio on Facebook and Instagram.