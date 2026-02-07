K-dreams by the sea: a day trip to Kamakura

Writer Nurhafizah Tan in Kamakura, a coastal town that feels worlds away from Tokyo – even though the capital city is just an hour’s train ride away. (Nurhafizah Tan pics)

KUALA LUMPUR : Watching the first episode of the Netflix K-drama “Can This Love Be Translated?”, starring Kim Seon Ho and Go Youn Jung, instantly brought back memories of this writer’s solo trip to Kamakura in October.

Filmed in the tranquil coastal town in Japan’s Kanagawa Prefecture, the drama captures Kamakura’s calm and understated beauty. From inside the carriage of a classic train, the scenery unfolds gently: views of the sea, rows of traditional houses, and lush greenery.

It feels worlds away from Tokyo, even though the city is just an hour’s train ride away.

From the blue waters surrounding Enoshima Island to the nostalgic charm of Gokurakuji Station and the famed Enoden railway crossings, Kamakura feels like a step back into an earlier era of Japan.

This writer explored Kamakura and its surroundings on a day trip using the Enoshima-Kamakura free pass. Priced at 1,640 yen (RM52-RM53), it allows unlimited rides on the Enoden train for the day.

“There are 15 stations along the Enoden route from Fujisawa to Enoshima, and visitors can hop on and off at any station as many times as they like,” explained a ticket seller at Shinjuku Station, where the route is integrated.

Among the most popular stops are Hase, Kamakurakokomae and Enoshima. Visitors come for the ocean views, beaches and the beautiful railway crossings with Japan’s classic trains.

Kamakura, located in Japan’s Kanagawa Prefecture, boasts some absolutely stunning sea views. (Unsplash pic)

The first stop was Enoshima, the sixth station along the route. The island offers sweeping sea views and a 360° panorama from the Sea Candle, also known as the Enoshima Lighthouse Observation Tower.

This writer spent time strolling along the beach, visiting shrines and caves, and enjoying a matcha ice cream.

Enoshima features frequently in “Can This Love Be Translated?” – several scenes show the main characters standing by the vast sea, adding to the drama’s dreamy atmosphere.

No visit to Kamakura is complete without a stop at Kamakurakokomae Station, an iconic spot made famous by the anime “Slam Dunk”. Seeing it in real life feels surreal. The classic Japanese train glides past, framed by the sea, sandy beach, and wide blue sky.

Due to its popularity, security officers are stationed at the area to prevent visitors from taking photos on the road or too close to the tracks. “Please take photos only at the parking area,” a guard on duty instructed, pointing to a designated viewing spot marked clearly with signs in several languages.

The Enoden railway crossing, with its famed green locomotive, features in ‘Can This Love Be Translated?’. (Netflix pic)

Another popular stop is Hase Station, which is close to Kotoku-in, home to the Great Buddha and Hase-dera Temple. Visitors can wander through peaceful gardens, enjoy seasonal greenery, and take in views of the sea from higher ground.

Nearby Kamakura Station offers a livelier atmosphere. Komachi-dori Street is lined with cafés, souvenir shops and local sweets, making it a popular shopping stop.

From here, it is easy to visit Tsurugaoka Hachimangu Shrine, one of Kamakura’s most important Shinto shrines, set among spacious grounds and historic walkways.

On the return journey to Tokyo, this writer made one last stop at Kamakurakokomae Station to catch the sunset around 4.30pm. It was a fitting end to a short escape to a coastal town filled with calm, charm, and a touch of nostalgia.

This article was written by Nurhafizah Tan.