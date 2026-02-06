Trump announces White House visit by Japanese PM on March 19

US President Donald Trump offered his ‘complete and total endorsement’ of Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi ahead of weekend snap elections. (EPA Images pic)

WASHINGTON : Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi will visit the White House on March 19, President Donald Trump said Thursday, praising the Asian country’s first woman leader ahead of weekend snap elections she is expected to win.

Takaichi “has already proven to be a strong, powerful, and wise Leader, and one that truly loves her Country,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social as he announced her visit next month.

The US and Japan have been working to strike a “very substantial” deal on trade, as well as collaborating on national security, Trump said, offering his “Complete and Total Endorsement.”

“Prime Minister Takaichi is someone who deserves powerful recognition for the job she and her Coalition are doing,” he added.

Polls point to a resounding win in Sunday’s elections for Takaichi’s conservatives after a honeymoon start.

Takaichi, 64, a heavy metal drummer in her youth and an admirer of Margaret Thatcher, became Japan’s fifth premier in as many years in October.

She inherited a moribund Liberal Democratic Party deserted en masse by voters in part because of inflation and a recent slush fund scandal.

Despite her ultraconservative policies, Takaichi boasts overwhelming support among young people, in a country where politics has long been determined by the aging vote.