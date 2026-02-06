Japan to restart world’s biggest nuclear plant

The Kashiwazaki-Kariwa plant is set to switch on the reactor on Feb 9, its first restart since the 2011 Fukushima disaster. (EPA Images pic)

TOKYO : Japan will switch the world’s largest nuclear power plant back on next week, after a glitch with an alarm forced the suspension of its first restart since the 2011 Fukushima disaster.

Takeyuki Inagaki, the head of the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa plant run by Tokyo Electric Power (TEPCO), told a press conference Friday that they planned “to start up the reactor on Feb 9”.

The glitch was linked to the setting on an alarm and did not affect the safe operation of the plant, he said.

Operations to relaunch a reactor at the plant in Niigata province last month were suspended just hours into the process.

The facility had been offline since Japan pulled the plug on nuclear power after a colossal earthquake and tsunami sent three reactors at the Fukushima atomic plant into meltdown in 2011.