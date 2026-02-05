Writing on canvas, healing the soul: Ahmad Baihaqi’s khat journey

Ahmad Baihaqi Noor Azman with his mother Norizan Ibrahim at his personal art gallery in Kampung Kubang Julok in Kelantan. (Bernama pic)

PASIR MAS : For Kelantan youth Ahmad Baihaqi Noor Azman, writing Arabic calligraphy on canvas has become a source of serenity. Through khat, the 20-year-old has found a way to calm his mind, build self-confidence, and navigate life as a person with autism.

To him, khat calligraphy is more than visual expression – it is a therapeutic medium that helps him stay focused and composed. Each curve and stroke reflects patience and precision, qualities that have become his strengths despite the challenges he faces.

The youngest of eight siblings, Ahmad Baihaqi said his interest in khat began when he was only nine years old, while studying the subject in primary school.

“I felt drawn to it then and, over the years, it has become a part of me. I achieved excellent results in the subject,” he told Bernama at his personal art gallery in Kampung Kubang Julok, Rantau Panjang.

His interest deepened in secondary school, when he began creating calligraphy pieces as keepsakes for retiring teachers.

Ahmad Baihaqi, who was diagnosed with mild autism three years ago, said what started as a hobby became a serious pursuit in July 2023, when he received his first paid commission from his uncle.

The order – a calligraphic sketch of the name of his uncle’s homestay – came with a token payment of RM300.

“That gave me the motivation to take khat art more seriously. I also began using Facebook and YouTube to learn new techniques and styles of calligraphy,” he said, adding that his parents fully support his work.

Ahmad Baihaqi’s works have been presented to dignitaries, including members of the Kelantan royal family. (Bernama pic)

This year, he began seeking guidance from khat teacher Hamdi Che Wahid to further develop his skills in Diwani Jali and Thuluth calligraphy.

“Diwani Jali is known for its delicacy and beauty, while Thuluth is more elegant and regarded as the ‘mother of all khat scripts’,” he explained.

According to him, producing Thuluth calligraphy requires greater precision, as its letters are more curved and angled compared to Diwani Jali.

“Diwani Jali is generally used for names, while Thuluth is for writing the names of Allah, Quranic verses and surahs. Line arrangement and ornamentation are crucial to ensure balance and beauty in each piece,” he elaborated.

Ahmad Baihaqi said that each artwork begins with preparing the background, which is painted using acrylics on canvas, followed by the khat sketch and final colouring.

To maintain focus, he lights bukhoor (traditional incense) and plays calming music while working. Depending on the complexity, one artwork can take anywhere from a day to a month to complete.

He also creates bookmarks and small-scale art pieces, priced from as low as RM5 to as high as RM3,000. His works have been presented to dignitaries, including members of the Kelantan royal family, and women, family and community development minister Nancy Shukri.