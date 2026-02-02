A bond beyond differences that even time cannot break

Rosidah Yang Abdul Rani with her husband Hassan Harun and 14-year-old Daneesha, the child she cared for from infancy to age five. (Bernama pic)

IPOH : Rosidah Yang Abdul Rani still remembers being hesitant when she was asked to care for a child who came from a different ethnic background. She worried about cultural and religious differences, and whether she would be able to meet the family’s needs.

Those concerns faded when she met S Amuthadewi, who entrusted her six-month-old daughter, N Daneesha Pillai, to the woman she now fondly calls Kak Sidah. For almost five years since 2012, Rosidah cared for the child while Dewi went to work.

Rosidah, now 58, recounted how Dewi had approached her after learning that she offered childcare services to supplement her family’s income. Despite her initial qualms, “something in me knew I wanted to help, so I agreed and put aside my concerns”.

Rosidah added: “I told Dewi she could drop off the child every day except on Sundays. My main priority was to simply help her.”

For Dewi, Rosidah’s services were a godsend. “Six months after giving birth to Daneesha, I had to return to work and needed someone to care for my child,” the now 47-year-old recalled.

“I asked around but had no luck until a neighbour recommended Rosidah.”

She said trust came easily: “I never once worried about leaving my child with Kak Sidah. If Daneesha was sick or refused to eat, she would call me immediately. Rosidah would even use her own money to buy medicine.”

Dewi noted that apart from caring for Daneesha’s well-being and safety, Rosidah ensured all religious sensitivities were respected. She also shared with a laugh that her young daughter had grown especially fond of Kak Sidah’s sambal belacan!

In 2016, Dewi went through a divorce – a time she described as one of the most difficult in her life. Through it all, she knew she could count on Rosidah.

“During my trips to the police station and the courts, Kak Sidah never complained, even when I was late picking up Daneesha. She always encouraged me and supported me.”

Eventually, Dewi moved to Selangor for work, and the two families lost touch.

Recently, nearly nine years later, Dewi and her now 14-year-old daughter returned to Ipoh to visit Rosidah. The reunion was emotional, filled with joy and nostalgia.

“When we met again, Daneesha burst into tears. Despite being apart for so long, she still remembered the ‘mother’ who cared for her,” Dewi shared.

She added that Rosidah had been equally moved to realise her love and care had stayed with Daneesha across the years – proving that compassion can stand the test of time and bridge any divide.