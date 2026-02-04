Ismail rebounds from setback to run smartphone-repair biz

Living in an area with no dedicated phone repair shops prompted 24-year-old Ismail Yusoff to set-up his own enterprise. (Bernama pic)

TANAH MERAH : What began as a personal setback has become a story of resilience and success for Ismail Yusoff, a 24-year-old from Kampung Chawas in Kelantan.

Born with a disability in his right leg, Ismail has used a cane for mobility all his life. But he has never allowed his physical limitations to define what he can or cannot do.

That determination was put to the test three years ago, when the pandemic cost him his job at a smartphone repair shop in Johor Bahru. With businesses shutting down and movement restricted, Ismail found himself returning to his village, unsure of what lay ahead.

Job opportunities were scarce, and his disability further narrowed his options. Giving up would have been understandable – yet, Ismail chose to turn adversity into opportunity.

“I was in a difficult spot but, with the support of my family and friends, I decided to turn my passion for smartphone repairs into a business,” he told Bernama.

Armed with the skills he had picked up in Johor, Ismail began offering phone repair services to family members and close acquaintances. Slowly but surely, word spread.

Before long, the lad – known locally as “Mail Totey” – was attracting customers not just from Tanah Merah but from neighbouring areas as well.

Today, smartphone repairs are Ismail’s main source of income. He earns more than RM1,500 a month, charging between RM100 and RM300 per repair, depending on the damage.

Living in an area with no dedicated phone repair shops turned out to be an advantage, as Ismail was able to identify and fill this gap. His growing list of regular customers is a testament to the trust he has built through consistency and skill.

On average, he repairs up to four phones a day, handling common problems such as cracked screens, battery replacements and faulty charging ports.

Small setup, big dreams

To grow his business, Ismail has embraced social media, promoting his services on TikTok and sourcing spare parts from local suppliers. The online exposure has helped him reach new customers and stay connected in an increasingly digital marketplace.

In addition to his earnings, he receives monthly assistance from the social welfare department, which helps ease his financial burden as he builds his business independently.

Despite all this progress, Ismail’s ambitions go far beyond his current setup. “I started small but I have big dreams. One day, I hope to open a larger shop with more advanced equipment,” he shared.

His disability may present challenges, but it is not something he allows to define his future. On the contrary, Ismail is determined to ensure it never stops him from pursuing his goals.