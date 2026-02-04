Young hands, fresh milk and a new rhythm of rural life

Young workers at SRZ Ternak in Jeram Mengaji, Kelantan play a hands-on role in the farm’s daily operations. (Bernama pic)

PASIR PUTEH : As the sun rises over Jeram Mengaji here, the day at SRZ Ternak begins not with quiet stillness but with movement. Cows are led into stalls, water splashes during morning baths, and milking machines hum steadily, setting the rhythm for a farm powered largely by young hands.

Run by a team of local youths, the dairy farm has grown into more than a place that produces fresh milk. It has become a space where discipline, responsibility and rural pride come together, contributing to local food security.

Farm manager Nik Syazwan Najmi Sukeri, 26, said every day follows a carefully planned routine, from feeding and cleaning to milking and health checks.

The 16.2-hectare farm is home to 58 cows that produce an average of about 70kg of milk daily, depending on the animals’ condition.

“Dairy cows are sensitive animals. They get stressed easily, so they need proper care. We bathe them twice a day, make sure they’re well fed, and keep the environment comfortable to maintain milk quality,” he said.

Cleanliness, he added, is central to everything they do. Stalls are cleaned daily and the farm operates under standards monitored by the Kelantan veterinary services department before milk reaches consumers.

The fresh milk is used to produce curd and flavoured yoghurt, while some is sold directly to customers, including through online orders. Demand rises noticeably during weekends and school holidays, when families stock up or visit the farm.

Farm manager Nik Syazwan with fresh ‘dadih’ (curd) made from milk produced at SRZ Ternak. (Bernama pic)

SRZ Ternak has also grown into a modest attraction. Besides its processing plant and sales kiosks, the farm features a mini zoo with ostriches, horses, deer, buffaloes, geese and egg-laying ducks, making it a popular stop for visitors.

Running a dairy farm, however, comes with its own set of challenges – animal feed is the biggest cost, pushing monthly expenses beyond RM10,000. Still, the farm’s elevated, flood-free location and ample grazing areas help keep operations steady year-round.

The farm also doubles as a learning space, working with universities such as Universiti Malaysia Kelantan and Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin for research and training.

For 19-year-old Wan Muhammad Iman Wan Rosli, SRZ Ternak has been part of his life for years. He joined seven years ago and now handles daily tasks ranging from bathing cows to cleaning stalls.

His routine begins at 10am, guiding the cows into the stalls before milking, which takes about an hour, followed by grazing time.

Iman said he does not mind the physically demanding work and laughs as he rattles off the cows’ names, including Ruji, Betik, Wahab, Najwa, Aidil, Ipin and Paidin.

The milking process is part of the daily routine here to ensure a steady supply of fresh milk that can be turned into dairy products. (Bernama pic)

Another young worker, Muhammad Naim Al-Hafiz Mohd Razwan, 17, balances farm work with preparations for his SPM examination later this year.

Having helped out for the past two years, he assists with feeding, cleaning and even calving – tasks that require patience and confidence.

“Each cow has a different temperament; some are easily startled. A wrong move could get you kicked or butted, and I’ve experienced that,” he said.

Despite the challenges, Naim said he is proud of the work: it provides skills, income and a way to support his family.

Beyond fresh milk, farms like SRZ Ternak tell an inspiring story about rural youth choosing hands-on work, learning responsibility early and building livelihoods close to home.

Follow SRZ Ternak on Facebook.