Discovering Malaysia from the purr-spective of cats

Mohd Said Bani CM Din (middle) with his cats Basyirah, Ashqar and Muezza at the launch of ‘their’ poetry book in Petaling Jaya recently. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : While travelling for work, Mohd Said Bani CM Din found that he missed his three beloved cats. This sparked an idea that would take on a life, and voice, of its own.

That longing resulted in “A Book of Poems: The Meowgical Tails of Malaysia”, a travel poetry collection that explores the country through the imagined perspectives of cats, offering readers a playful yet heartfelt way to rediscover Malaysia.

Speaking with Bernama at the book’s recent launch here, Said Bani said he was inspired by his own cats – Basyirah, Ashqar and Muezza, collectively known as the “BAM Trio”.

He shared that the idea began during frequent work trips to Kuching, Sarawak, when two of his cats fell ill while staying at a pet boarding facility.

“I was constantly worried about them. It was as if I could hear their meows in my head – and that eventually became my source of inspiration,” he said.

Each cat’s distinct personality helped shape the book’s narrative voice. Basyirah is portrayed as elegant and queen-like, and Muezza as affectionate and patient, while Ashqar brings a dose of playful mischief to the trio’s adventures.

“I began to imagine them travelling with me, discovering the charm of Kuching before venturing to different corners of Malaysia,” Said Bani added.

Said Bani says his cats’ distinct personalities helped shape the book’s narrative voice. (Bernama pic)

Written entirely from a feline point of view, the poems touch on destinations, culture, food, nature and everyday local life – blending personal travel experiences with extensive research.

While some locations were places he had already visited and was therefore familiar with, others were discovered through reading and exploration.

“In the process, I was surprised by how many places in Malaysia I didn’t even know existed,” he said.

Beyond the main trio, the book features more than 30 other cat characters, inspired by the pets of friends, clients and staff, as well as fictional felines created to give each location a distinctly local feel.

Said Bani said the poems were initially written as standalone pieces before being woven into a continuous, reader-friendly narrative.

“Each poem is layered: children may enjoy the characters and rhythm, while adults may connect with the emotions and reflections. It’s also a relaxed introduction for international readers who want to understand Malaysia beyond facts and figures.”

Said Bani hopes his book will resonate with readers, especially younger ones, and inspire them to visit the destinations mentioned within. (Bernama pic)

Despite its light-hearted tone, the book has the clear goal of encouraging Malaysians to appreciate their own country.

“We are often too eager to travel abroad – myself included – as though everything foreign is better. But if even cats can see the beauty of our country, why can’t we?” he quipped.

Since its publication in December, more than 500 copies of “The Meowgical Tails of Malaysia” have been sold. The book has also received support from the Sarawak tourism, creative industry and performing arts ministry, as well as Tourism Pahang.

And in Visit Malaysia Year 2026, Said Bani hopes it will resonate with readers, especially younger ones.

“I hope when children read it, they’ll want to visit these places. And when they grow up, they’ll value what we have in Malaysia,” he concluded.

‘The Meowgical Tails of Malaysia’ is published by Hikayat Fandom and can be ordered online at RM120 per copy.