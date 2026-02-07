Govt gives 50% toll discount for CNY

The 50% toll discount will be effective from 12.01am on Feb 14 to 11.59pm on Feb 15.

PETALING JAYA : The government will give a 50% discount on toll charges nationwide in conjunction with Chinese New Year, works minister Alexander Nanta Linggi announced today.

He said the move, approved by the Cabinet, is expected to cost the government about RM19.5 million in compensation to toll concessionaires.

The discount will be effective from 12.01am on Feb 14 and will end at 11.59pm on Feb 15.

It will only apply to Class 1 private vehicles and will not apply to tolls at the country’s borders, namely the Sultan Iskandar Building and Tanjung Kupang toll plazas.

Nanta said the discount is aimed at helping Malaysians to cut down their travel costs when returning to their hometowns for Chinese New Year or travelling ahead of Ramadan.

“The selected dates aim to avoid traffic congestion on peak travel days while optimising operations and the coordination of additional logistics at lay-bys and rest and service areas along highways,” he said in a statement.

He urged highway users to plan their journeys in advance and make use of travel-planning tools such as the MyPLUS-TTA application and the LLM TuJu Highway Navigation App.

Road users were also reminded to comply with speed limits, road signage and traffic updates, and to take extra care when using Smart Lanes.

Motorists may check real-time traffic updates through the Malaysian Highway Authority’s official social media channels or by contacting its traffic management centre.

“Happy Chinese New Year 2026, and may all road users arrive safely at their destinations,” Nanta said.