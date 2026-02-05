4-day ban on heavy vehicles imposed during CNY period

The heavy vehicles ban will be in effect from Feb 14 to 15, as well as Feb 21 to 22. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : The road transport department (JPJ) will enforce a four-day ban on goods transport vehicles during the Chinese New Year period to ensure smoother traffic flow and reduce the risk of accidents.

JPJ director-general Aedy Fadly Ramli said the ban would be enforced from Feb 14 to 15, and Feb 21 to 22, Bernama reported.

“All operators and drivers of the affected vehicles are advised to comply with this directive,” he said in a statement.

“Meanwhile, road users are also advised to always comply with traffic rules, ensure their vehicles are in a safe condition, and plan their journeys properly throughout the festive season.”

Aedy said any complaints on traffic offences can be submitted via the MyJPJ application through e-Aduan@JPJ or email [email protected].

According to JPJ, the ban applies differently depending on the type of vehicle.

Heavier vehicles such as haulage lorries, tipper lorries over 7,500kg, low-loader lorries, pole trailers, flatbed trailers, log lorries, tractors, and wheeled heavy machinery, unless involved in emergency operations, are prohibited from using the roads at all times during the four days.

Lorries transporting construction materials, minerals, tin, sand, stones, and related goods are also included.

Other vehicles, including container lorries, cargo lorries carrying electronics, chemicals, palm oil products, scrap rubber, latex, and empty cargo lorries, are restricted from 8pm to 8am, although exceptions are made for transport between ports or airports and industrial areas within the same state.

Mobile cranes and concrete mixer lorries face a ban from 6pm to 6am if travelling more than 25km from their base to construction sites, except when carrying out emergency work.

“Any goods vehicles or types of goods not stated in the attachment or schedule are allowed to use the roads during the period,” Aedy said.