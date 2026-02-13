Ribbon Ooi puts family first this Chinese New Year

Singer-actress Ribbon Ooi is a firm believer of ‘health is wealth’, as it ensures one can work better and spend quality time with family. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : Despite her demanding schedule in the entertainment industry, singer and actress Ribbon Ooi continues to place family first whenever Chinese New Year comes around.

For this year’s Chinese New Year celebrations on Feb 17 and 18, the “Wooden Horse” singer will take a 10-day break to return to her hometown of Butterworth, Penang, and spend time with her elderly parents.

“For me, Chinese New Year is an important time for families to get together. We’re usually busy with work every day, so this is when we make the effort to go home.

“Spending quality time together, even in a simple setting, is among the most meaningful moments,” she told Bernama after the launch of pharmaceutical retail chain R Pharmacy’s first Chinese New Year music video here recently.

Celebrating the occasion with her parents and younger brother, 30-year-old Ribbon said festivities at home are no longer as lively as they once were due to her parents’ health conditions.

“I’m not much of a cook, so for our (Chinese New Year) reunion dinner every year, we usually order from a restaurant. It’s easier and less taxing for my parents,” she said.

Ooi performed with Bell Yu, Fuying, Sam and Daniel Cheah in the Chinese New Year music video about health. (Bernama pic)

On R Pharmacy’s first Chinese New Year music video, Ooi – referred to as the “Seven-Language Voice” – said it also features celebrities Fuying, Sam CN, Bell Yu and Daniel Cheah, with the song delivering its “health is wealth” message in a creative and light-hearted way.

“This song isn’t just a festive tune. We want to remind everyone how important good health is. When we’re healthy, only then can we work and be able to spend time with our families,” she said.

Ooi is aiming to release at least four new singles this year in various languages, including Malay, English and Mandarin.

She also hopes to take part in new film projects, noting that the format offers greater flexibility compared with television dramas, which require longer filming periods.

“I want to challenge myself with an antagonist role. People often see me as playing good characters, so I don’t get many offers for villain roles. But I really want to try,” she said.