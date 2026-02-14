Malaysian artistes set to make SXSW history in Texas

Representing Malaysia at 2026 South by Southwest (SXSW) in Austin, Texas are local talents (L-R) MURTY, Lil Asian Thiccie, Zamaera and I-SKY. (Theevya Ragu @ FMT Lifestyle)

KUALA LUMPUR : Local rap star Zamaera has announced that she will lead the first-ever Malaysian stage at 2026 South by Southwest (SXSW), taking place from March 12-18 in Austin, Texas, US.

Curating the line-up of the “Made in Malaysia” stage herself, Zamaera will be joined by four Malaysian artistes: I-SKY, MURTY, Lil Asian Thiccie and Zoe Tan.

The historic initiative was independently conceived and produced by Mean Malaya Entertainment, Zamaera’s own creative company, marking a significant milestone for Malaysian music on one of the world’s most influential cultural platforms.

Founded in Austin in 1987, SXSW is a globally recognised festival and conference that celebrates the convergence of music, film, technology, and culture. It is famed for discovering emerging talent, having launched the careers of artistes such as John Mayer, Coldplay, Amy Winehouse and Billie Eilish.

Thousands of musical acts from around the world give their all at the festival, hoping for their one shot at the big stage.

Now, Malaysia is joining the scene.

Celebrating its 40th year, the 2026 SXSW Conference & Festivals will get a glimpse of the country’s musical diversity: Zoe Tan specialises in indie/folk, Lil Asian Thiccie in hyperpop, I-SKY in techno/EDM, and MURTY in R&B.

Zamaera, 30, who hails from Subang Jaya, explained that this festival goes beyond just the music – it’s about representation.

“Other countries such as Japan, Taiwan and the UK have their own dedicated stages at the festival where they promote their artistes. Malaysia has never had one until now. I believe this creates an opportunity for the artistes to be cultural ambassadors for our country,” she said.

Rapper Zamaera, who made her SXSW debut last year, experienced a major boost in her career from the event. (Theevya Ragu @ FMT Lifestyle)

The Malaysian stage at SXSW signals the nation’s creative future, driven by a new generation of independent artistes confidently claiming space on global platforms.

“This has been a long time coming for these artistes. They’ve worked hard to reach this level of recognition,” she added.

Fresh off the release of her new single “Ikan Kekek”, Zamaera is one of the few female rappers in the country making waves. Having embarked on a nationwide tour across Malaysia and performing to sold-out rooms, she continues to reach new milestones.

Zamaera, whose full name is Sharifah Zamaera Syed Zafilen Al Edros, began her journey in the entertainment industry at nine years old, initially working as a TV host.

Early in her career, she was featured on Joe Flizzow’s 2013 track “Aku Tak Kenalmu” and later emerged as runner-up in the 2016 Red Bull Blend Cypher, standing out as the only female competitor. Today, she is a singer-songwriter and producer, known for her fusion of hip hop, trap, and electronic sounds.

Zamaera said that her breakout SXSW debut in 2025 opened many doors, including collaborations with Grammy-winning producers who have worked with stars such as Michael Jackson and Justin Bieber, as well as opportunities with Berklee College of Music.

“I was lucky last year to be selected for three shows at SXSW, all on the same day,” Zamaera revealed.

The rapper added that very few Malaysian artistes have attended the festival because it requires self-funding, making participation challenging without backing.

She hopes to make this an annual effort, bringing more Malaysian talent to SXSW with the aim of securing external sponsorship. But above all, she remains connected to her roots.

“I hope Malaysians continue to support local music, and if all goes well, when we return from the US, we’ll be able to put on a special show for all of you.”

Catch Zamaera’s latest music via her social channels. Learn more about South by Southwest at sxsw.com.