Britney Spears sells rights to her music catalog

NEW YORK : US singer Britney Spears has become the latest musician to sell the rights to her catalog that includes hits like “…Baby One More Time” and “Oops!…I Did It Again,” US media reported Tuesday.

The deal is believed to be worth around US$200 million, according to sources cited by celebrity site TMZ, though it said the exact amount is not detailed in legal documents.

Spears, 44, joins a growing list of artists who have sold their music rights in recent years including Bruce Springsteen and Bob Dylan.