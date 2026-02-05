Curtains up: local performing arts highlights in February

Dance performance ‘Kami Penipu Tapi Kami Tidak Menipu’ is billed as ‘TikTok colliding with experimental theatre’. (Iqram Experimental Lab pic)

PETALING JAYA : February is shaping up to be an exciting month for the performing arts in Malaysia, with a vibrant mix of music, dance, and theatre across the country.

From intimate concerts to compelling theatrical productions, here is a selection of shows worth catching this month.

DANCE

1. ‘Kami Penipu Tapi Kami Tidak Menipu’

Armed with a camcorder, two dance artistes roam Kuala Lumpur asking Malaysians questions such as: “If corruption were an Olympic sport, where would Malaysia rank?” and “If the country were a person, what would their therapy session sound like?”

The responses have been transformed into a full-length contemporary dance performance by Iqram Experimental Labs, blending movement, text, multimedia, and live music.

The show presents 60 units of organised chaos, crafted from 60 one-minute bursts of raw Malaysian voices. Suitable for those 14 years old and above.

When: Feb 6-8

Feb 6-8 Where: Five Arts Centre , GMBB, Kuala Lumpur

, GMBB, Kuala Lumpur Tickets can be purchased here

2. ‘RE: GERAK – When Motion Remember’

This Aswara dance show features contemporary works that engage with movement as a site of memory, inquiry, and reflection. (Aswara pic)

This contemporary dance production features eight works by choreographers Yunus Ismail and Murni Omar, performed by Aswara students, alumni, and lecturers.

Through diverse movement vocabularies, the programme explores cultural heritage and contemporary social reflections, positioning movement as a space for memory and inquiry.

When: Feb 13 & 14

Feb 13 & 14 Where: Black Box @ Aswara , Kuala Lumpur

, Kuala Lumpur Tickets can be purchased here

THEATRE

1. ‘Projek Tentang Rasa’

A collection of four Malay monologues – “Monolog Aku”, “Possessif”, “Gugurnya Bunga Rindu”, dan “Paling Comel” – which explore deep emotions that cannot be expressed in words.

Scripts are written by Faten Syamimie and Seri Dewi, and the performances are directed by Syawal Azrai Mokhtar.

When: Feb 6-8

Feb 6-8 Where: Damansara Performing Arts Centre (DPAC), Petaling Jaya, Selangor

(DPAC), Petaling Jaya, Selangor Tickets can be purchased here

2. ‘Lapar’

‘Lapar’ is a dystopian play exploring the theme of guilt in its various forms. (EJKLS pic)

If you’re hungry for an unconventional theatre experience, check out this dysfunctional play set in a not-so-distant, kinda-parallel universe where a clandestine experiment is conducted to increase fertility and birth rates, particularly among the working class.

Five individuals grapple with the aftermath of the ghastly experiment they participated in.

Written and directed by Hanna Lee, the play features Virtuoes Romana, Engku Armand, Naveen Raja, Emily Thomas, and Adeeba.

When: Feb 13-15

Feb 13-15 Where: pangkin@ejklsseni , Wangsa Maju, Kuala Lumpur

, Wangsa Maju, Kuala Lumpur Tickets can be purchased here

3. ‘Restless’

The University of Nottingham Literature and Drama Society (LADS) will be staging “Restless”, a local play by playwright Terence Toh.

The play centres on three friends, Daniel, Jenny and George, who find themselves in conflict with the ghost residents of the house they are living in.

When: Feb 11-13

Feb 11-13 Where: Drama Studio @ University of Nottingham , Semenyih, Selangor

Drama Studio @ , Semenyih, Selangor Tickets can be purchased here

4. ‘Naraksha’

‘Naraksha’ is written and directed by Liishvaar, and presented by Kalindra Dramatari and the STArts Collective. (STArts Collective pic)

“Naraksha” is an intimate psychological drama about Aksha, a 17-year-old girl whose passion for dance collides with rigid parental expectations and the hidden dangers of the digital world.

Set in a Malaysian Tamil household, the work blends Bharatanatyam and contemporary theatre to explore themes such as youth mental health, cyberbullying, cultural identity, and the emotional toll of being unheard. For mature audiences.

When: Feb 21 & 22

Feb 21 & 22 Where: Komtar , Penang

, Penang Tickets can be purchased here

5. ‘Tearless Sky’

‘Tearless Sky’ explores themes of growth, choice and the grace of letting go. (Symphony Theatre pic)

Inspired by a true story, “Tearless Sky” follows a moving narrative about growth, choice, love, and learning to let go.

It stars JessC as Du Xiaomeng, a woman who appears strong on the surface but is emotionally fragile within, as she navigates two contrasting forms of love portrayed by Isaac Cheah and Terry Lim.

When: Now until Feb 28

Now until Feb 28 Where: Symphony Performing Arts Centre (SPAC), Shah Alam, Selangor

(SPAC), Shah Alam, Selangor Tickets can be purchased here

6. ‘In Conversation with God’

Art as God. Art as saviour. Art as myth. Art as religion.

This experimental play follows five artists who bleed for their respective art forms, attempting to reconnect with the meaning behind the creation of art.

Is art hope? Is it catharsis? Release? God?

Directed and written by Yanu, featuring Ray Danial, Maya Uzma, Anjali Nijjar Venugopal, Divaa Deva and Marisa.

When: Feb 27-March 1

Feb 27-March 1 Where: pangkin@ejklsseni, Wangsa Maju

pangkin@ejklsseni, Wangsa Maju Tickets can be purchased here

MUSICAL THEATRE

‘Legally Blonde’

Think pink at Methodist College Kuala Lumpur’s production of this popular musical, which centres on Elle Woods, a sorority girl who enrols at Harvard Law School to win back her ex-boyfriend Warner. Things become complicated after she becomes involved in a murder trial involving exercise queen Brooke Wyndham!

When: Feb 6 & 7

Feb 6 & 7 Where: Methodist College Kuala Lumpur (MCKL), Brickfields

(MCKL), Brickfields Tickets can be purchased here

Putting on a show? Email us at [email protected].