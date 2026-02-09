Sarawak’s Pekan Lachau, a popular pit stop for local produce

An array of fruit – some familiar and some foreign, especially to visitors from the peninsula – at the Pekan Lachau Tamu Market. (Bernama pic)

SRI AMAN : Each time fruit season arrives, Pekan Lachau, located about 140km from Kuching, takes on a noticeably different character. The small town along the Pan Borneo Highway springs to life, drawing motorists to stop, stretch their legs and take a break.

Sidewalks in front of shoplots, usually quiet, transform into cheerful displays of local produce. There are baskets of langsat and rambutan, bundles of forest vegetables, and the glossy black dabai fruit, one of Sarawak’s prized seasonal treats.

Adding to the charm is the unmistakable aroma of durian, mixed with the scent of damp earth and fresh leaves. For many travellers, it is the kind of atmosphere that lingers long after the journey continues.

For small traders, fruit season is more than just business – it is a time to reap the rewards of months of hard work, patience and careful harvesting.

Most of the fruits sold here are sourced directly from orchards in the Sri Aman area. Some are picked as early as dawn, then transported by motorcycle or four-wheel-drive vehicles before being neatly arranged at makeshift stalls and at the Pekan Lachau Tamu Market, a popular draw for tourists.

Sidewalks in front of rows of shops turn vibrant as stalls and umbrellas are set up to sell baskets of fruit and forest vegetables. (Bernama pic)

Kelvin Jugol, 68, is among the regular visitors who never miss the chance to stop by. For him, Pekan Lachau is the perfect place to find fresh local produce at reasonable prices.

“The fruit here is different; we know it comes straight from the garden and hasn’t been stored for long,” he told Bernama while selecting fruit to take home for his family and neighbours.

The lively market also offers a meaningful experience for visitors such as Easter Sering, who brought her children for a stroll through the stalls.

“Children can see for themselves where their food comes from,” said the 52-year-old teacher. “They learn to appreciate the hard work of farmers and small traders.”

She said the fruit season in Pekan Lachau is not just about buying and selling; it also serves as a living classroom, introducing the younger generation to forest produce from an early age.

The market is a popular stopping point for visitors from near and far. (Bernama pic)

For road users such as Jurina Johari, 56, stopping by the town during fruit season is a must after a long journey.

“The feeling of fatigue immediately disappears when you see fresh fruits neatly arranged,” she said. “We stop not only to rest, but also to bring home a taste of village life.”

Produce aside, visitors can also buy freshwater tilapia sourced from Batang Ai, as well as smoked fish and pekasam, a traditional Malay salted fish. These items, rarely found in urban areas, are offered here at affordable prices.

In the midst of the excitement, however, small traders and patrons expressed hope that public facilities such as toilets, parking areas and directional signage will continue to be upgraded to serve the influx of visitors, especially during peak periods and on busy weekends.