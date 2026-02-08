Toddler opens car door, causes 6-vehicle accident on Jalan Tun Razak

Screenshots from the viral video showing the second motorcyclist’s perspective of the accident on Jalan Tun Razak, Kuala Lumpur on Friday evening.

PETALING JAYA : Six vehicles, including four cars and two motorcycles, were involved in an accident on Jalan Tun Razak on Friday evening, after a child accidentally opened a car door.

Kuala Lumpur traffic investigation and enforcement department chief Zamzuri Isa said the accident left a 25-year-old motorcyclist with a broken arm, while a 30-year-old motorcyclist sustained minor injuries.

He said preliminary investigations revealed that a 2-year-old girl, seated on a relative’s lap, accidentally opened the rear left door.

The first motorcyclist collided with the door, lost control, and hit other vehicles, while the second motorcyclist behind could not avoid the crash and was also involved.

“It is believed the child safety lock was not activated, allowing the door to be opened from the inside. Police are currently reviewing viral video footage of the incident to complete their investigation,” Zamzuri said in a statement today.

The case is being investigated under Section 43(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for careless and reckless driving.

A video showing the second motorcyclist’s perspective of the accident has gone viral on social media since yesterday.