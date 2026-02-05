Why IIUM for KL mayor study, asks Takiyuddin

Federal territories minister Hannah Yeoh previously said that IIUM was in the midst of a feasibility study on the proposed election of the Kuala Lumpur mayor. (File pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : An opposition MP has questioned the government’s decision to task the International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM) with conducting a feasibility study on the proposed election of Kuala Lumpur’s mayor.

Perikatan Nasional (PN) chief whip Takiyuddin Hassan said several other public universities already possess expertise in the field.

“There are many other ‘more senior’ universities in this country, such as Universiti Malaya (UM), Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) and others — or why not a consortium of universities?

“Don’t overlook Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) either, another very ‘senior’ university,” the Kota Bharu MP told a press conference in Parliament.

On Tuesday, federal territories minister Hannah Yeoh revealed that IIUM has been conducting the feasibility study since December 2025, dating back to when Dr Zaliha Mustafa helmed the ministry.

Yeoh said IIUM is a reputable institution, and its research is trustworthy.

Takiyuddin also questioned the need to overhaul the current system of appointing mayors, which he said has operated without any issue under the Federal Capital Act 1960 for more than six decades.

“What is the weakness of appointing mayors from among administrative and diplomatic officers or former administrative officers? Has this Act caused problems in city administration? There are none,” he said.

The PAS secretary-general warned that local government elections in the past had led to racial polarisation.

“It cannot be denied that certain cities are dominated by certain communities, leading to racial polarisation and also racial tensions.

He urged the government to be transparent about the proposal. “This involves the federal capital,” he said.

“If possible, hold a ministerial briefing and open it up for debate. We will study it. We are ready to debate.”