PN to convene Supreme Council meeting, all 4 party presidents invited

KUALA LUMPUR : Perikatan Nasional (PN) will convene a Supreme Council meeting in the near future, to be attended by all four presidents of its component parties, to discuss the coalition’s new chairmanship.

PN deputy secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan said invitation letters were sent to all component party presidents two days ago.

“I have contacted all four PN component party presidents to determine a date when all of them can attend. There will be no exceptions.

“So far, we have yet to secure a date agreed upon by everyone. One president has indicated availability no earlier than the 19th of this month, while the others have yet to propose a date,” he told a press conference at the Parliament building here.

Takiyuddin added that he expects the meeting to take place after Feb 20.

Last Thursday, Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin held a pre-council meeting with the presidents of PN’s component parties at his residence, after the coalition’s Supreme Council meeting scheduled for the same night was cancelled.

The meeting is understood to have been a discussion to “determine the direction” ahead of the Supreme Council meeting.

However, PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang was absent. No other representatives of the Islamic party attended the meeting.

Hadi’s political secretary Syahir Sulaiman said that last-minute changes to the PAS president’s schedule had prevented him from attending the meeting.

Syahir also said that Takiyuddin, the PAS secretary-general, had informed Muhyiddin of the president’s absence, and that Hadi’s views on key issues were submitted in writing.

Muhyiddin stepped down as PN chairman effective Jan 1.