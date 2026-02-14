Bersatu leaders gather at Muhyiddin’s home after Hamzah expulsion

Vehicles carrying top Bersatu leaders were seen entering the premises in Bukit Damansara, Kuala Lumpur, from about 9am for the meeting.

KUALA LUMPUR : A special meeting of the Bersatu Supreme Council is taking place at the residence of its president, Muhyiddin Yassin, today as the party grapples with turmoil following the expulsion of deputy president Hamzah Zainudin yesterday.

Vehicles carrying top party leaders were seen entering the premises from about 9am for the meeting, which is expected to discuss Bersatu’s direction and the latest developments arising from the leadership crisis.

Party secretary-general Azmin Ali was among the earliest to arrive for the closed-door discussions.

Those listed as attending include the party’s vice-presidents, wing chiefs, Supreme Council members, state chiefs and several appointed leaders.

So far, no official statement has been issued on the full agenda or any decisions to be made at the meeting.

Members of the media also gathered outside Muhyiddin’s residence as early as 9am.

Yesterday, Bersatu sacked Hamzah, who is also the opposition leader, amid a leadership rift between him and Muhyiddin.

The party’s disciplinary board said Hamzah had breached provisions of the party constitution requiring members to abide by its constitution, code of ethics and code of conduct.

Following Hamzah’s dismissal, Bersatu also expelled 16 leaders, including three MPs – Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal (Machang), Azahari Hasan (Padang Rengas) and Fathul Huzir Ayob (Gerik).