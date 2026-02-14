Radzi, Peja take over Bersatu deputy president role

Bersatu’s Supreme Council convened a meeting at president Muhyiddin Yassin’s residence in Bukit Damansara, Kuala Lumpur, this morning.

PETALING JAYA : Bersatu has appointed vice-presidents Radzi Jidin and Ahmad Faizal Azumu to carry out the duties of deputy president following the sacking of Hamzah Zainudin from both the post and the party.

Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin said it was a unanimous decision by members of the Supreme Council who attended a meeting held at his residence in Bukit Damansara, Kuala Lumpur, this morning.

“I hereby call on all Bersatu members to remain calm while the leadership team, together with me, steers the party back onto its original path of serving and defending the rakyat,” he said in a statement.

Hamzah, who is also opposition leader, was among 17 Bersatu leaders reported to have been sacked from the party yesterday.

