Chong to resign as Bersatu associate wing chief, Rais quits committee

Dr Chong Fat Full said he would tender his resignation from the associate wing chief post, while Rais Yaim said his post as chairman of a committee formed to strengthen unity within the party is ‘futile’.

PETALING JAYA : Dr Chong Fat Full is expected to resign as Bersatu associate wing chief, while former Senate president Rais Yatim has stepped down from leading a committee within the party following the expulsion of 17 party leaders, including deputy president Hamzah Zainudin.

Chong briefly said “yes” when asked if he would also tender his resignation as chief of the Bersatu associate wing. He said he would also give up his membership in the party.

He also told FMT that many state and division leaders of the wing were expected to step down from their posts, “with a substantial member exodus seemingly imminent”.

Yesterday, Tan Lek Khang had taken to Facebook to announce his resignation as Johor associate wing chief and Labis associate wing division chief, as well as his departure from the party.

Meanwhile, Rais confirmed his resignation as chairman of a Bersatu committee established to strengthen unity within the party.

“Yes, I have resigned. My last effort to have the president meet his deputy for a four-eyes hammering session was not agreed to by the president.

“It rendered my job as chairman of the committee futile,” Rais told FMT.

Bersatu yesterday sacked 17 of its leaders, comprising four MPs, including Hamzah, who is opposition leader, two assemblymen, 10 division chiefs, and Nabila Norsahar, head of Sabah Bersatu’s young women’s wing.

The other three MPs who were sacked were Gerik MP Fathul Huzir Ayob, Padang Rengas MP Azahari Hasan and Machang MP Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal, a Supreme Council member who had been under suspension from the party since October.

Two other Supreme Council members who were sacked were Zainol Fadzi Paharudin, who is also the four-term Sungai Manik assemblyman, and Dr Yadzil Yaakub, the Melaka opposition leader.

Zainol said the party also terminated the Bersatu memberships of a slew of division leaders.

They are Zulkifli Bujang (Johor Bahru), Yunus Nurdin (Libaran), Yunus Yusop (Tapah), Kamaruddin Majid (Teluk Intan), Hassuandi Hamzah (Larut), Ahmad Ishak (Gopeng), Abdul Aziz Ismail (Dungun), Ahmad Nasir Mid (Selayang), Shafiq Halim (Hulu Langat) and Ramlan Meon (Tangga Batu).

It is understood that all of them were sacked for breaching a provision of the party’s constitution that states that Bersatu members must comply with the constitution, code of ethics, and code of conduct.

Under the party constitution, all those sacked may appeal within 14 days.