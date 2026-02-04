Let factual study on mayoral polls proceed first, says FT PKR chief

Federal territories PKR chief Azman Abidin expressed confidence in IIUM’s ability to conduct a factual, data-driven study on the proposal, describing it as a top institution experienced in public policy research.

PETALING JAYA : Federal territories PKR chief Azman Abidin has called on all parties to allow the study on mayoral elections in Kuala Lumpur to proceed instead of rejecting the proposal from the outset.

While acknowledging the concerns many had voiced over the proposal, Azman said the matter should be approached based on factual data rather than narratives based on assumptions and polemics.

He also reiterated that the proposal was still being studied and that no decision had been made.

Azman, a political aide to the prime minister, described International Islamic University of Malaysia, which is conducting the study, as a top institution experienced in public policy research.

“With that, all parties should evaluate this issue from an academic discipline point of view that is based on facts, rather than sparking speculation or sentiments that can be confusing.

“We also take note of federal territories minister Hannah Yeoh’s statement that the findings of the study will be tabled to the Cabinet for further study before a decision is made.

“This matter needs to be scrutinised carefully, taking into account the spirit of the establishment of the federal territories and the sensitivities of the relevant stakeholders,” he said in a statement.

Azman said that the city’s mayor is currently appointed with the consent of the king, as stipulated under Section 4(2) of the Federal Capital Act 1960, and that holding mayoral elections would require amending this provision.

“This process is not easy – it will involve thorough screening and in-depth discussions. So we do not need to be hasty or get emotional in discussing this matter.”

The study has been met with opposition from Perikatan Nasional and Umno leaders, with the former calling for the research to be scrapped and for Yeoh to focus on tackling bigger administrative and governance issues.

Umno Supreme Council member Puad Zarkashi also called for the party to set up a special secretariat to present a counter-response to the proposal.

Yeoh however questioned why some quarters “feared” the study, saying precise data and reliable facts were critical for making accurate decisions.