Cops nab man who chased young woman in supermarket with a knife

Melaka Tengah police chief Christopher Patit said CCTV footage from the car park and supermarket entrance was obtained to track the suspect. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : A 50-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly chased a young woman with a knife at a supermarket in Melaka last night.

Melaka Tengah police chief Christopher Patit said the incident occurred around 9.30pm when the suspect approached the 21-year-old victim who was with her younger sister at the supermarket car park, Bernama reported.

“The woman became suspicious and frightened, and immediately ran into the supermarket and the man then allegedly chased her inside.

“She claimed that she did not know the suspect. She also said that the suspect scolded and shouted at her and her sister without any provocation,” he said in a statement today.

Christopher said a knife was seized at the scene and CCTV footage from the car park and supermarket entrance was obtained to track the suspect.

The suspect, who tested positive for methamphetamine, was remanded for four days until Wednesday to assist in investigations under Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation.