4 probe papers sent to AGC over ‘halal certification for pork’ fake article

Communications minister Fahmi Fadzil said of the eight investigation papers opened following the report lodged by Seputeh MP Teresa Kok, four have been referred to the AGC, two will be referred in the near future, and two more are awaiting forensic reports.

PETALING JAYA : The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission has submitted four investigation papers to the Attorney-General’s Chambers following its probe into a fake article quoting Seputeh MP Teresa Kok as allegedly saying that halal certification for pork is necessary.

Kok lodged a police report over the article last month after it went viral on social media, claiming that it defamed her.

Communications minister Fahmi Fadzil told the Dewan Rakyat today the MCMC had opened eight investigation papers under Section 233(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, which criminalises the use of network facilities to transmit communications that are obscene, indecent, false, menacing, or offensive.

“All the suspects have had their statements recorded,” Fahmi said.

“Of the eight investigation papers, two are still awaiting forensic reports, four have been referred to the AGC, and two more will be referred to the AGC in the near future for further action.

“The MCMC has also been informed that the police are investigating the matter, and it will provide the necessary cooperation and assistance to the police.”

Last month, Kok said she had received WhatsApp messages from friends alerting her to the article, which had been shared by at least 18 Facebook accounts and one Threads account.

She said the “false and defamatory” article had damaged her reputation and portrayed her as an instigator of racial and religious tensions, undermining societal harmony.

Reduced fines for Sin Chew and Sinar

Fahmi also said the MCMC had reduced the fines imposed on Sin Chew Media Corporation Bhd and Sinar Karangkraf Sdn Bhd last September following appeals by the two media outlets.

Sin Chew was fined RM100,000 after it uploaded an incomplete illustration of the Jalur Gemilang in its digital newspaper, while Sinar Karangkraf was also fined RM100,000 over a post on its official Instagram account containing false information about Inspector-General of Police Khalid Ismail’s alleged involvement in a local political party.

Fahmi said the compound amounts were reduced for both companies after considering all the matters raised in their appeals.

He said both companies had fully paid the reduced amounts.