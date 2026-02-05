Consent order recorded to settle MCMC’s libel suit against Murray Hunter

Political commentator Murray Hunter has undertaken not to repeat the publication of the impugned statements or similar content concerning MCMC and related parties. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has resolved its libel suit against political commentator Murray Hunter following a consent order recorded in the High Court.

In a statement, MCMC said the order was granted by Shah Alam High Court judge Noor Hayati Mat in online proceedings today.

“The order was recorded in a defamation suit brought by MCMC against Hunter, following the publication of defamatory statements by him against the commission and related parties on his online platforms,” it said.

MCMC said the consent order was entered after Hunter issued a public apology and removed the offending publications from his online platforms.

The retraction covers several articles published on Substack and several other online platforms between April and November 2024, deemed false and defamatory of MCMC.

MCMC had previously lodged police reports in both Malaysia and Thailand over the publications, claiming they contained serious and unfounded allegations that had misled the public and damaged the commission’s reputation.

The commission today said Hunter has in the consent order reaffirmed his undertaking not to repeat the publication of the impugned statements or similar content concerning MCMC and related parties.

“We reiterate that the MCMC views false and defamatory statements very seriously and will continue to take appropriate measures to safeguard its integrity, and to ensure accountability in respect of such reckless and irresponsible publications,” the statement read.

MCMC was represented in court today by Selva Mookiah and Nurshafiqa Balqish Jaffri, whereas Hunter represented himself.

On Oct 16, 2025, the High Court in Shah Alam ruled that Hunter was liable for defamation in a civil suit brought by MCMC.

Weeks earlier, Hunter was arrested by Thai authorities while about to leave the country for a personal trip to Hong Kong.