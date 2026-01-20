IJM says unaware of UK graft probe

IJM Corp Bhd said it would operate as usual while any material development would be announced through Bursa Malaysia.

PETALING JAYA : IJM Corp Bhd is not aware of any corruption or money laundering investigation into the company being conducted by the UK’s Serious Fraud Office (SFO).

IJM said neither the company nor its associates in the UK were aware of such an investigation. “We have not been approached and any report suggesting otherwise is inaccurate,” it added.

In a statement, the company also denied money laundering allegations levelled against two individuals linked to it, including its chairman Krishnan Tan.

It said Tan met with Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) officers this afternoon and would continue to cooperate fully with the authorities, as would other company personnel asked to provide information to the graft busters.

“We wish to clarify that the individual referred to in the articles as an ‘adviser’ to IJM was, in the past, engaged on a professional basis to provide advisory services in relation to a limited number of corporate transactions,” it said.

IJM added that its investments in the UK have been primarily financed through facilities raised from Malaysian financial institutions, with the funds remitted to the relevant special-purpose vehicles in the UK.

“These investments have undergone the company’s established business evaluation and internal governance processes. IJM remains committed to upholding strong standards of corporate governance, transparency and integrity.

“Business operations continue as usual. Any material development will be announced through Bursa Malaysia in accordance with disclosure requirements.”

MACC had summoned nine people, including two top IJM executives, to give their statements over allegations of a RM2.5 billion money laundering scheme. No arrests were made.

MACC chief Azam Baki said it was too early to comment on the alleged misconduct as the agency needed time to review the relevant documents, especially since this involved a corporate matter and the probe only began yesterday.

It was reported yesterday that two officials at IJM had been identified by MACC as “persons of interest” in its probe.

SFO have probed suspected corruption and money laundering involving multi-billion ringgit investments involving the duo.

MACC was reportedly also looking into the possibility of share price manipulation in connection with the money laundering case, which could derail Sunway Bhd’s proposed acquisition of IJM in a mega cash-and-shares deal worth over RM11 billion.