Negeri Sembilan civil servants among 4 nabbed in RM580k graft case

SEREMBAN : The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission has detained four men, including three officers of a Negeri Sembilan government department, on suspicion of soliciting and receiving RM580,000 in bribes from a consultancy firm for pollution control equipment between 2020 and 2025.

The suspects, in their 30s and 50s, have been remanded until Jan 24 to assist in investigations.

According to a source, they were arrested under “Op Mickey” at several locations around the state at about 5.30pm yesterday.

“All the suspects are believed to have conspired to commit the acts between 2020 and 2025 in return for channelling information on companies facing issues related to electrical and electronic waste (e-waste).

“They are suspected of receiving bribe money in stages, namely once in 2020 amounting to about RM180,000, and two transactions in January and February 2022, each involving about RM200,000,” the source said.

The source added that the funds were transferred into the bank account of one of the suspects.

Negeri Sembilan MACC director Awgkok Ahmad Taufik Putra Awg Ismail confirmed the arrests.