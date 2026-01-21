MACC raids IJM, freezes 55 accounts worth RM15.8mil

MACC is investigating allegations of a suspected RM2.5 billion money‑laundering scheme involving senior executives at IJM Corp Bhd.

PETALING JAYA : The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has raided the offices of IJM Corp Bhd and frozen 55 bank accounts involving about RM15.8 million, as part of a probe into allegations of a RM2.5 billion money-laundering scheme.

Berita Harian quoted a source as saying MACC searched four locations yesterday, including private residences and offices linked to the construction, property development, infrastructure and industrial conglomerate.

The source said the raids followed investigations by MACC’s special operations division into two members of IJM’s top management.

“MACC is investigating a conglomerate over issues involving corporate governance, procurement processes, financial transactions and the ownership of overseas assets estimated at around RM2.5 billion,” the source added.

MACC chief commissioner Azam Baki confirmed that the probe was being conducted under Section 16 of the MACC Act 2009 and Section 4(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

IJM last week confirmed that officers from MACC and the Inland Revenue Board had visited its office to obtain information as part of their investigations.

Yesterday, MACC said that nine individuals, including two senior IJM executives, had been summoned to give their statements at its headquarters in Putrajaya.

The anti-graft agency was reportedly looking into the possibility of share price manipulation in connection with the money-laundering case.

It is said that the case could derail Sunway Bhd’s proposed acquisition of IJM in a mega cash-and-shares deal worth over RM11 billion.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia last week, Sunway said it had served notice of its conditional voluntary takeover offer to the IJM board, proposing to acquire all 3.5 billion IJM shares at RM3.15 per share.